 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Brazos Valley football capsules for Nov. 3

  • 0

Here are Thursday’s Brazos Valley football capsules.

12-6A: Bryan Vikings vs. Harker Heights Knights, Leo Buckley Stadium, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Bryan (6-3, 3-2): Waller 67-21; Huntsville 14-21; Brenham 54-42; Richmond Randle 31-10; Temple 19-53; Copperas Cove 49-20; Pflugerville Weiss 13-38; Waco Midway 50-21; Hutto 53-34. Harker Heights (8-1, 5-0): Ellison 33-7; Smithson Valley 27-13; Cedar Ridge 27-20; Odessa Permian 27-28; Pflugerville Weiss 21-14; Waco Midway 24-13; Hutto 42-24; Temple 13-9; Copperas Cove 55-0

Harris Ratings: Harker Heights by 15

Last year: Harker Heights 28-24

Radio: WTAW (1620 AM & 94.5 FM)

Statistics: Harker Heights — Dylan Plake 1,114 passing (75-141, 9 TDs, 8 int.); Re’shaun Sanford II II 219-1,782 rushing, 15 TDs; TJ Johnson 22-292 receiving, 5 TDs

People are also reading…

Et cetera: Harker Heights has clinched the district’s top seed for the playoffs. Bryan will be the third or fourth seed

11-5A-I: College Station Cougars at Pflugerville Hendrickson Hawks, 7 p.m.

Thus far: College Station (7-2, 5-1): Lucas Lovejoy 27-52; Fort Worth Nolan 52-7; Temple 45-35; Leander 38-10; Georgetown East View 66-10; Cedar Park 17-0; Leander Glenn 27-24 2 OTs; Georgetown 38-49; A&M Consolidated 38-28. Hendrickson (3-6, 2-4): Belton 27-34; Ellison 7-34; McNeil 28-27; Leander Glenn 28-38; Georgetown 28-70; A&M Consolidated 0-41; Cedar Park 7-24; Leander 18-10; Georgetown East View 50-8

Harris Ratings: College Station by 25

Statistics: College Station — Arrington Maiden 1,161 passing (109-193, 8 TDs, 2 int.); Ayden Martinez-Brown 153-1,221 rushing, 15 TDs; Anthony Trevino 79-350 rushing, 4 TDs; Beau Kortan 32-299 receiving, 1 TD; Zach Dang 24-245 receiving, 2 TDs; Jackson Verdugo 33-474 receiving, 4 TDs; Harrison Robinson 88 tackles; Connor Young 6 FGs

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Et cetera: College Station is ranked 10th in the state in 5A D-I.

Next week: College Station with a victory will earn at least a district tri-championship

10-5A-II: Montgomery Bears at Rudder Rangers, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Montgomery (2-7, 2-3): New Caney 14-49; Barbers Hill 10-42; Dayton 28-35; Argyle 20-41; Huntsville 28-21; Montgomery Lake Creek 55-80; Brenham 14-47; Randle 28-34; Lamar Consolidated 21-7. Rudder (2-7, 0-5): Willis 14-73; Salado 28-38; Elgin 21-14; Chaparral 44-14; Lamar Consolidated 35-42 OT; Huntsville 10-24; Montgomery Lake Creek 3-51; Brenham 21-48; Richmond Randle 21-53

Harris Ratings: Montgomery by 17

Last year: Montgomery 38-13

Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)

Statistics: Montgomery — Reggie Williams 107-806 rushing, 9 TDs & 1,512 passing (130-224, 13 TDs, 9 int.); Justin Herman 61-554 receiving, 3 TDs; Jaden Williams 45-659, 8 TDs. Rudder — Xavier Ramirez 1,529 passing (109-174, 19 TDs, 5 int.); Jaquise Martin 40-575 receiving, 7 TDs; Nate Figgers 20-400 receiving, 4 TDs; Kevin Holmes 47-550 receiving, 5 TDs.

11-4A-II: Madisonville Mustangs at Salado Eagles, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Madisonville (5-4, 2-1): Diboll 42-0; Navasota 21-27 OT; Fairfield 57-28; Caldwell 63-8; Livingston 9-21; Columbus 28-56; Waco Robinson 65-23; Gatesville 38-19; Waco Connally 14-61. Salado (3-6, 1-2): Fredericksburg 53-17; Rudder 38-28; Malakoff 27-29 2 OTs; Academy 15-37; Boerne 7-41; Hitchcock 30-35; Waco Robinson 33-24; Gatesville 35-49; Connally 35-58

Harris Ratings: pick 'em

Radio: KMVL (1220 AM & 100.5 FM)

Statistics: Madisonville — Ty Williams 703 passing (52-98, 10 TDs, 3 int.); Jeramiah Burns 78-615 rushing, 6 TDs & 343 passing (23-43, 4 TDs, 0 int.); Phillip Green 53-477 rushing, 6 TDs; Lorenzo Johnson 25-515 receiving, 7 TDs. Salado — Luke Law 2,156 passing (155-289, 19 TDs, 12 int. & 96-301 rushing, 10 TDs); Kase Maedgen 96-301 rushing, 10 TDs; Seth Reavis 47-818 receiving, 9 TDs

Et cetera: Both have locked up playoff spots. Connally is the district’s top seed.

12-4A-II: Smithville Tigers at Caldwell Hornets, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Smithville (3-6, 2-2): Austin Travis 56-0; Sealy 0-48; Navarro 21-28; Taylor 35-40; Lago Vista 8-35; La Grange 14-10; Giddings 27-7; Gonzales 44-52; Cuero 16-61. Caldwell (0-9, 0-4): Groesbeck 0-41; Waco Robinson 7-35; Jarrell 8-66; Madisonville 8-63; Lexington 6-34; Gonzales 20-32; La Grange 10-44; Cuero 0-77; Giddings 17-7

Radio: KAPN (107.3 FM)

Statistics: Caldwell — Boone Turner 550 passing (38-106, 5 TDs, 12 int.) & 64-296 rushing, 1 TD; Coy Becka 18-263 receiving, 3 TDs. Giddings — Luke Linder 388 passing (38-97, 2 TDs, 6 int.); Georges Awad 105-512 rushing, 0 TDs

Harris Ratings: Smithville by 30

Et cetera: Smithville is tied with Gonzales (4-5, 2-2) for third behind Cuero (8-1, 4-0) and La Grange (5-4, 3-1) which also play.

11-3A-I: Troy Trojans at Cameron Yoemen, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Troy (2-7, 1-4): Whitney 23-30; Lexington 24-43; Rogers 21-28; Early 0-26; Academy 29-45; McGregor 27-24; Rockdale 27-34; Franklin 14-49; Lorena 21-49. Cameron (6-3, 4-1): Lago Vista 71-35; Yoakum 62-28; Waco Connally 40-45; Bellville 14-49; Lorena 48-44; Academy 48-13; McGregor 51-14; Rockdale 47-21; Franklin 7-63

Harris Ratings: Cameron by 27

Last year: Cameron 57-22

Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM)

Statistics: Troy — Ethan Sorensen 772 passing (66-149, 11 TDs, 7 int.). Yoe — Braylan Drake 1,745 passing (132-201, 19 TDs, 3 int.) & 25-194 rushing, 2 TDs; Kardarius Bradley 100-704 rushing, 11 TDs; Trayjen Wilcox 44-599 receiving, 4 TDs; Charlie Mayer 23-337 receiving, 7 TDs.

Et cetera: Cameron has clinched the district’s second playoff seed

12-3A-II: Anderson-Shiro Owls at Trinity Tigers, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Anderson-Shiro (5-4, 2-3): Hearne 12-21; Danbury 12-9; Snook 13-7; Evadale 41-6; Kountze, 32-0; Newton 0-69; New Waverly 12-25; Warren 29-8; Hemphill 0-48. Trinity (1-8, 1-4): Kirbyville 0-52; Groveton 0-27; Hardin 10-21; West Sabine 0-50; Hemphill 0-56; Kountze 48-44; Newton 6-72; New Waverly 0-49; Warren 8-28

Harris Ratings: Anderson-Shiro by 28

Last year: Anderson-Shiro, 28-0

Next: Anderson-Shiro with a victory will clinch the district’s fourth seed

13-3A-II: Buffalo Bison at Lexington Eagles, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Buffalo (5-4, 3-1): Centerville 6-35; Palestine Westwood 18-14; Troup 22-39; Teague 12-30; Normangee 0-46; Elkhart 27-8; Clifton 21-13; Rogers 13-16; Florence 48-0. Lexington (9-0, 4-0): Thorndale 35-33; Troy 43-24; Rockdale 33-18; Thrall 66-12; Caldwell 34-6; Florence 61-0; Elkhart 36-6; Clifton 40-7; Rogers 20-0

Harris Ratings: Lexington by 28

Last year: Lexington 59-21

Statistics: Buffalo — Xander Cheek 205-1,029 rushing, 9 TDs; Craig Shannon 76-593 rushing, 8 TDs. Lexington — Kaiden Chappel 56-285 rushing, 3 TDs; Daylon Washington 55-568 rushing, 10 TDs & 31-884 receiving, 11 TDs; Kase Evans 2,276 passing (131-218, 22 TDs, 13 int.); John Williams 53-313 rushing, 5 TDs; Garret Schneider 33-565 receiving, 5 TDs; Mason Biehle 31-483 receiving, 4 TDs.

Et cetera: This is for the district title. … Lexington is ranked ninth in 3A-II.

12-2A-I: Corrigan-Camden at Centerville Tigers, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Corrigan-Camden (9-0, 4-0): Buna 28-21; Elkhart 49-22; Kirbyville 35-30; Coldspring 33-30; Hempstead 56-20; Normangee 51-0; West Hardin 56-0; Normangee 56-0. Centerville (7-2, 4-0): Buffalo 35-6; Crawford 6-21; Teague 44-29; Mart 20-21; Jefferson 30-28; West Hardin 48-14; Groveton 42-7; Leon 55-7; Normangee 56-0

Harris Ratings: Centerville by 8

Statistics: Centerville — Paxton Hancock 146-1,441, 23 TDs & 63 tackles; Andrew Newman 53-488 rushing, 7 TDs; Cameron Pate 9-152 receiving, 4 TDs; Riley Winkler 273 passing (20-49, 4 TDs, 3 int.).

Et cetera: This is for the district title. … Centerville is ranked ninth in 2A-DI

12-2A-I: Leon Cougars at Normangee Panthers, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Leon (2-7, 2-2): Rosebud-Lott 19-59 Dawson 14-40; Wortham 27-60; Hamilton 14-34; Lovelady 7-50; Groveton 18-14; Corrigan-Camden 0-56; Centerville 7-55; West Hardin 41-20. Normangee (0-8, 0-4): Bremond 0-53; Iola 22-43; Chilton 6-64; Lovelady ppd; Buffalo 0-46; Corrigan-Camden 0-51; West Hardin 14-43; Groveton 0-34; Centerville 0-56

Harris Ratings: Leon by 21

13-2A-I: Hearne Eagles at Thorndale Bulldogs, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Hearne (5-4, 3-2): Anderson-Shiro 21-12; Burton 0-6 OT; Elkhart 35-20; Chilton 0-21; Schulenburg 43-22; Flatonia 20-35; Weimar 34-24; Holland 19-42; Thrall 34-21. Thorndale (7-2, 4-1): Lexington 33-35; Granger 36-34 OT; Riesel 54-21; Iola 42-6; Schulenburg 36-7; Flatonia 13-37; Weimar 34-26; Holland 56-54

Harris Ratings: Thorndale by 11

Last year: Hearne 21-14

Statistics: Hearne — Keyshawn Langham 93-621 rushing, 7 TDs & 1,126 passing (79-137, 15 TDs, 9 int.); Jecory McGrew 90-541 rushing, 4 TDs; Jeremiah Gurode 30-427 receiving, 7 TDs; Dereion Mitchell 19-405 receiving, 8 TDs. Thorndale — Coy Stutts 1,894 passing (89-165, 19 TDs, 7 int.) & 150-826 rushing, 12 TDs; Clason Beasley 42-928 receiving, 11 TDs

Et cetera: Both teams have clinched playoff spots. The other two teams, Flatonia (8-1, 5-0) and Holland (5-4, 4-1) also play.

13-2A-II: Iola Bulldogs at Bremond Tigers, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Iola (2-7, 1-3): Snook 0-12; Normangee 43-22; Lovelady 14-54; Thorndale 6-42; Maud 18-22; Granger 0-38; Milano 6-41; Bartlett 38-8; Chilton 0-43 Bremond (7-2, 2-2): Normangee 53-0; Kerens 57-14; Grapeland 50-22; Holland 46-35; Windthorst 54-21; Chilton 30-41; Granger 28-31; Milano 36-21; Bartlett 55-0.

Harris Ratings: Bremond by 35

Statistics: Iola — Brian Crosby 130-470 rushing, 6 TDs & 627 passing (59-157, 9 TDs, 4 int.); Cale Creamer 13-159 receiving, 2 TDs. Bremond — Braylen Wortham 144-1,321 rushing, 22 TDs & 1,297 passing (81-120, 16 TDs, 5 int.); Bobby Drake 70-711 rushing, 8 TDs & 24-445 receiving, 7 TDs; Koben Zan 29-484 receiving, 6 TDs.

Et cetera: Bremond will clinch the district’s third playoff seed with a victory.

13-2A-II: Chilton Pirates at Milano Eagles, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Chilton (9-0, 4-0): Bosqueville 42-13; Italy 28-27; Normangee 64-6; Hearne 21-0; Deweyville 52-18; Bremond 41-30; Bartlett 56-0; Granger 34-19; Iola 43-0. Milano (6-2, 2-2): Waco Reicher 41-7; Central Texas Christian 41-7; Meridian 53-6; Cypress Christian 30-29; Bartlett 48-0; Iola 41-6; Bremond 21-36; Granger 0-28

Harris Ratings: Chilton by 31

Et cetera: Chilton is ranked fifth in 2A-II

Next: Milano at Chilton has clinched the district’s top spot. Milano also has clinched a playoff spot.

14-2A-II: Snook Bluejays at Louise Hornets, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Snook (3-5, 1-4): Iola 12-0; Anderson-Shiro 7-13; Weimar 20-13; Runge 56-6; Somerville 12-27; Burton 12-54; Falls City 21-59; Yorktown 28-53. Louise (2-7, 1-4): Danbury 11-54; Bloomington 44-8; Brazos 10-60; Sacred Heart 10-16; Runge 43-0; Somerville 13-14; Burton 7-54; Falls City 6-56; Yorktown 0-55

TAPPS Division IV District 3: Houston Northland Christian Cougars at Brazos Christian Eagles, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Northland Christian (7-2, 3-0): Legacy Prep 42-20; Frassati Catholic 31-19; Victoria St. Joseph 40-30; Cypress Christian 7-49; FW Lake Country 7-41; Northside Lions 14-8; Alpha Omega 42-0; Lutheran North 62-14; Rosehill Christian 49-43. Brazos Christian (4-4, 3-0): Cypress Christian 0-54; The Village 45-0; Central Texas 6-13; Bay Area Christian 6-26; Legacy Prep Christian 21-28; Lutheran North 51-17; Rosehill Christian 28-20; Alpha Omega 49-14

Statistics: Northland Christian — Stone Walker 1,680 passing (94-169, 23 TDs, 2 int.) & 80-660 rushing, 8 TDs; Micah Hall 117-477 rushing, 5 TDs; Jumilson Moreiera Ferreira 22-476 receiving, 6 TDs; Josh Sabrsula 13-330 receiving, 6 TDs. Brazos Christian — Jackson Caffey 70-421 rushing, 4 TDs & 1,124 passing (69-128, 7 TDs, 13 int.); Tyler Prince 73-525 rushing, 10 TDs; Ryan Burtin 30-592 receiving, 3 TDs

Et cetera: This is for the district title

TAPPS 6-man Division II District 5: Covenant Christian Cougars at Allen Academy Rams, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Covenant Christian (8-2, 4-1): Live Oak 60-42; Giddings State 62-0; Grace Christian 50-0; Logos Prep Academy 64-58; Faith West 70-14; Beaumont Legacy 58-8; St. Francis Episcopal, forfeit; Baytown Christian 64-69; Westbury Christian 0-48; First Baptist 16-64. Allen Academy (7-2, 4-1): BVCHEA 59-38; Bastrop Tribe 58-88; St. Joseph 60-14; FW Bethesda 56-0; St. Francis 64-0; Katy Faith West 78-33; Legacy Christian Academy 46-0; First Baptist 67-16; Westbury Christian 60-13

6-man football line: Conroe Covenant by 5

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alabama Postgame: Ava Underwood, Madison Bowser

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert