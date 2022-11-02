Brazos Valley football capsules for Nov. 3

Here are Thursday’s Brazos Valley football capsules.

12-6A: Bryan Vikings vs. Harker Heights Knights, Leo Buckley Stadium, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Bryan (6-3, 3-2): Waller 67-21; Huntsville 14-21; Brenham 54-42; Richmond Randle 31-10; Temple 19-53; Copperas Cove 49-20; Pflugerville Weiss 13-38; Waco Midway 50-21; Hutto 53-34. Harker Heights (8-1, 5-0): Ellison 33-7; Smithson Valley 27-13; Cedar Ridge 27-20; Odessa Permian 27-28; Pflugerville Weiss 21-14; Waco Midway 24-13; Hutto 42-24; Temple 13-9; Copperas Cove 55-0

Harris Ratings: Harker Heights by 15

Last year: Harker Heights 28-24

Radio: WTAW (1620 AM & 94.5 FM)

Statistics: Harker Heights — Dylan Plake 1,114 passing (75-141, 9 TDs, 8 int.); Re’shaun Sanford II II 219-1,782 rushing, 15 TDs; TJ Johnson 22-292 receiving, 5 TDs

Et cetera: Harker Heights has clinched the district’s top seed for the playoffs. Bryan will be the third or fourth seed

11-5A-I: College Station Cougars at Pflugerville Hendrickson Hawks, 7 p.m.

Thus far: College Station (7-2, 5-1): Lucas Lovejoy 27-52; Fort Worth Nolan 52-7; Temple 45-35; Leander 38-10; Georgetown East View 66-10; Cedar Park 17-0; Leander Glenn 27-24 2 OTs; Georgetown 38-49; A&M Consolidated 38-28. Hendrickson (3-6, 2-4): Belton 27-34; Ellison 7-34; McNeil 28-27; Leander Glenn 28-38; Georgetown 28-70; A&M Consolidated 0-41; Cedar Park 7-24; Leander 18-10; Georgetown East View 50-8

Harris Ratings: College Station by 25

Statistics: College Station — Arrington Maiden 1,161 passing (109-193, 8 TDs, 2 int.); Ayden Martinez-Brown 153-1,221 rushing, 15 TDs; Anthony Trevino 79-350 rushing, 4 TDs; Beau Kortan 32-299 receiving, 1 TD; Zach Dang 24-245 receiving, 2 TDs; Jackson Verdugo 33-474 receiving, 4 TDs; Harrison Robinson 88 tackles; Connor Young 6 FGs

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Et cetera: College Station is ranked 10th in the state in 5A D-I.

Next week: College Station with a victory will earn at least a district tri-championship

10-5A-II: Montgomery Bears at Rudder Rangers, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Montgomery (2-7, 2-3): New Caney 14-49; Barbers Hill 10-42; Dayton 28-35; Argyle 20-41; Huntsville 28-21; Montgomery Lake Creek 55-80; Brenham 14-47; Randle 28-34; Lamar Consolidated 21-7. Rudder (2-7, 0-5): Willis 14-73; Salado 28-38; Elgin 21-14; Chaparral 44-14; Lamar Consolidated 35-42 OT; Huntsville 10-24; Montgomery Lake Creek 3-51; Brenham 21-48; Richmond Randle 21-53

Harris Ratings: Montgomery by 17

Last year: Montgomery 38-13

Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)

Statistics: Montgomery — Reggie Williams 107-806 rushing, 9 TDs & 1,512 passing (130-224, 13 TDs, 9 int.); Justin Herman 61-554 receiving, 3 TDs; Jaden Williams 45-659, 8 TDs. Rudder — Xavier Ramirez 1,529 passing (109-174, 19 TDs, 5 int.); Jaquise Martin 40-575 receiving, 7 TDs; Nate Figgers 20-400 receiving, 4 TDs; Kevin Holmes 47-550 receiving, 5 TDs.

11-4A-II: Madisonville Mustangs at Salado Eagles, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Madisonville (5-4, 2-1): Diboll 42-0; Navasota 21-27 OT; Fairfield 57-28; Caldwell 63-8; Livingston 9-21; Columbus 28-56; Waco Robinson 65-23; Gatesville 38-19; Waco Connally 14-61. Salado (3-6, 1-2): Fredericksburg 53-17; Rudder 38-28; Malakoff 27-29 2 OTs; Academy 15-37; Boerne 7-41; Hitchcock 30-35; Waco Robinson 33-24; Gatesville 35-49; Connally 35-58

Harris Ratings: pick 'em

Radio: KMVL (1220 AM & 100.5 FM)

Statistics: Madisonville — Ty Williams 703 passing (52-98, 10 TDs, 3 int.); Jeramiah Burns 78-615 rushing, 6 TDs & 343 passing (23-43, 4 TDs, 0 int.); Phillip Green 53-477 rushing, 6 TDs; Lorenzo Johnson 25-515 receiving, 7 TDs. Salado — Luke Law 2,156 passing (155-289, 19 TDs, 12 int. & 96-301 rushing, 10 TDs); Kase Maedgen 96-301 rushing, 10 TDs; Seth Reavis 47-818 receiving, 9 TDs

Et cetera: Both have locked up playoff spots. Connally is the district’s top seed.

12-4A-II: Smithville Tigers at Caldwell Hornets, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Smithville (3-6, 2-2): Austin Travis 56-0; Sealy 0-48; Navarro 21-28; Taylor 35-40; Lago Vista 8-35; La Grange 14-10; Giddings 27-7; Gonzales 44-52; Cuero 16-61. Caldwell (0-9, 0-4): Groesbeck 0-41; Waco Robinson 7-35; Jarrell 8-66; Madisonville 8-63; Lexington 6-34; Gonzales 20-32; La Grange 10-44; Cuero 0-77; Giddings 17-7

Radio: KAPN (107.3 FM)

Statistics: Caldwell — Boone Turner 550 passing (38-106, 5 TDs, 12 int.) & 64-296 rushing, 1 TD; Coy Becka 18-263 receiving, 3 TDs. Giddings — Luke Linder 388 passing (38-97, 2 TDs, 6 int.); Georges Awad 105-512 rushing, 0 TDs

Harris Ratings: Smithville by 30

Et cetera: Smithville is tied with Gonzales (4-5, 2-2) for third behind Cuero (8-1, 4-0) and La Grange (5-4, 3-1) which also play.

11-3A-I: Troy Trojans at Cameron Yoemen, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Troy (2-7, 1-4): Whitney 23-30; Lexington 24-43; Rogers 21-28; Early 0-26; Academy 29-45; McGregor 27-24; Rockdale 27-34; Franklin 14-49; Lorena 21-49. Cameron (6-3, 4-1): Lago Vista 71-35; Yoakum 62-28; Waco Connally 40-45; Bellville 14-49; Lorena 48-44; Academy 48-13; McGregor 51-14; Rockdale 47-21; Franklin 7-63

Harris Ratings: Cameron by 27

Last year: Cameron 57-22

Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM)

Statistics: Troy — Ethan Sorensen 772 passing (66-149, 11 TDs, 7 int.). Yoe — Braylan Drake 1,745 passing (132-201, 19 TDs, 3 int.) & 25-194 rushing, 2 TDs; Kardarius Bradley 100-704 rushing, 11 TDs; Trayjen Wilcox 44-599 receiving, 4 TDs; Charlie Mayer 23-337 receiving, 7 TDs.

Et cetera: Cameron has clinched the district’s second playoff seed

12-3A-II: Anderson-Shiro Owls at Trinity Tigers, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Anderson-Shiro (5-4, 2-3): Hearne 12-21; Danbury 12-9; Snook 13-7; Evadale 41-6; Kountze, 32-0; Newton 0-69; New Waverly 12-25; Warren 29-8; Hemphill 0-48. Trinity (1-8, 1-4): Kirbyville 0-52; Groveton 0-27; Hardin 10-21; West Sabine 0-50; Hemphill 0-56; Kountze 48-44; Newton 6-72; New Waverly 0-49; Warren 8-28

Harris Ratings: Anderson-Shiro by 28

Last year: Anderson-Shiro, 28-0

Next: Anderson-Shiro with a victory will clinch the district’s fourth seed

13-3A-II: Buffalo Bison at Lexington Eagles, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Buffalo (5-4, 3-1): Centerville 6-35; Palestine Westwood 18-14; Troup 22-39; Teague 12-30; Normangee 0-46; Elkhart 27-8; Clifton 21-13; Rogers 13-16; Florence 48-0. Lexington (9-0, 4-0): Thorndale 35-33; Troy 43-24; Rockdale 33-18; Thrall 66-12; Caldwell 34-6; Florence 61-0; Elkhart 36-6; Clifton 40-7; Rogers 20-0

Harris Ratings: Lexington by 28

Last year: Lexington 59-21

Statistics: Buffalo — Xander Cheek 205-1,029 rushing, 9 TDs; Craig Shannon 76-593 rushing, 8 TDs. Lexington — Kaiden Chappel 56-285 rushing, 3 TDs; Daylon Washington 55-568 rushing, 10 TDs & 31-884 receiving, 11 TDs; Kase Evans 2,276 passing (131-218, 22 TDs, 13 int.); John Williams 53-313 rushing, 5 TDs; Garret Schneider 33-565 receiving, 5 TDs; Mason Biehle 31-483 receiving, 4 TDs.

Et cetera: This is for the district title. … Lexington is ranked ninth in 3A-II.

12-2A-I: Corrigan-Camden at Centerville Tigers, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Corrigan-Camden (9-0, 4-0): Buna 28-21; Elkhart 49-22; Kirbyville 35-30; Coldspring 33-30; Hempstead 56-20; Normangee 51-0; West Hardin 56-0; Normangee 56-0. Centerville (7-2, 4-0): Buffalo 35-6; Crawford 6-21; Teague 44-29; Mart 20-21; Jefferson 30-28; West Hardin 48-14; Groveton 42-7; Leon 55-7; Normangee 56-0

Harris Ratings: Centerville by 8

Statistics: Centerville — Paxton Hancock 146-1,441, 23 TDs & 63 tackles; Andrew Newman 53-488 rushing, 7 TDs; Cameron Pate 9-152 receiving, 4 TDs; Riley Winkler 273 passing (20-49, 4 TDs, 3 int.).

Et cetera: This is for the district title. … Centerville is ranked ninth in 2A-DI

12-2A-I: Leon Cougars at Normangee Panthers, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Leon (2-7, 2-2): Rosebud-Lott 19-59 Dawson 14-40; Wortham 27-60; Hamilton 14-34; Lovelady 7-50; Groveton 18-14; Corrigan-Camden 0-56; Centerville 7-55; West Hardin 41-20. Normangee (0-8, 0-4): Bremond 0-53; Iola 22-43; Chilton 6-64; Lovelady ppd; Buffalo 0-46; Corrigan-Camden 0-51; West Hardin 14-43; Groveton 0-34; Centerville 0-56

Harris Ratings: Leon by 21

13-2A-I: Hearne Eagles at Thorndale Bulldogs, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Hearne (5-4, 3-2): Anderson-Shiro 21-12; Burton 0-6 OT; Elkhart 35-20; Chilton 0-21; Schulenburg 43-22; Flatonia 20-35; Weimar 34-24; Holland 19-42; Thrall 34-21. Thorndale (7-2, 4-1): Lexington 33-35; Granger 36-34 OT; Riesel 54-21; Iola 42-6; Schulenburg 36-7; Flatonia 13-37; Weimar 34-26; Holland 56-54

Harris Ratings: Thorndale by 11

Last year: Hearne 21-14

Statistics: Hearne — Keyshawn Langham 93-621 rushing, 7 TDs & 1,126 passing (79-137, 15 TDs, 9 int.); Jecory McGrew 90-541 rushing, 4 TDs; Jeremiah Gurode 30-427 receiving, 7 TDs; Dereion Mitchell 19-405 receiving, 8 TDs. Thorndale — Coy Stutts 1,894 passing (89-165, 19 TDs, 7 int.) & 150-826 rushing, 12 TDs; Clason Beasley 42-928 receiving, 11 TDs

Et cetera: Both teams have clinched playoff spots. The other two teams, Flatonia (8-1, 5-0) and Holland (5-4, 4-1) also play.

13-2A-II: Iola Bulldogs at Bremond Tigers, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Iola (2-7, 1-3): Snook 0-12; Normangee 43-22; Lovelady 14-54; Thorndale 6-42; Maud 18-22; Granger 0-38; Milano 6-41; Bartlett 38-8; Chilton 0-43 Bremond (7-2, 2-2): Normangee 53-0; Kerens 57-14; Grapeland 50-22; Holland 46-35; Windthorst 54-21; Chilton 30-41; Granger 28-31; Milano 36-21; Bartlett 55-0.

Harris Ratings: Bremond by 35

Statistics: Iola — Brian Crosby 130-470 rushing, 6 TDs & 627 passing (59-157, 9 TDs, 4 int.); Cale Creamer 13-159 receiving, 2 TDs. Bremond — Braylen Wortham 144-1,321 rushing, 22 TDs & 1,297 passing (81-120, 16 TDs, 5 int.); Bobby Drake 70-711 rushing, 8 TDs & 24-445 receiving, 7 TDs; Koben Zan 29-484 receiving, 6 TDs.

Et cetera: Bremond will clinch the district’s third playoff seed with a victory.

13-2A-II: Chilton Pirates at Milano Eagles, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Chilton (9-0, 4-0): Bosqueville 42-13; Italy 28-27; Normangee 64-6; Hearne 21-0; Deweyville 52-18; Bremond 41-30; Bartlett 56-0; Granger 34-19; Iola 43-0. Milano (6-2, 2-2): Waco Reicher 41-7; Central Texas Christian 41-7; Meridian 53-6; Cypress Christian 30-29; Bartlett 48-0; Iola 41-6; Bremond 21-36; Granger 0-28

Harris Ratings: Chilton by 31

Et cetera: Chilton is ranked fifth in 2A-II

Next: Milano at Chilton has clinched the district’s top spot. Milano also has clinched a playoff spot.

14-2A-II: Snook Bluejays at Louise Hornets, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Snook (3-5, 1-4): Iola 12-0; Anderson-Shiro 7-13; Weimar 20-13; Runge 56-6; Somerville 12-27; Burton 12-54; Falls City 21-59; Yorktown 28-53. Louise (2-7, 1-4): Danbury 11-54; Bloomington 44-8; Brazos 10-60; Sacred Heart 10-16; Runge 43-0; Somerville 13-14; Burton 7-54; Falls City 6-56; Yorktown 0-55

TAPPS Division IV District 3: Houston Northland Christian Cougars at Brazos Christian Eagles, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Northland Christian (7-2, 3-0): Legacy Prep 42-20; Frassati Catholic 31-19; Victoria St. Joseph 40-30; Cypress Christian 7-49; FW Lake Country 7-41; Northside Lions 14-8; Alpha Omega 42-0; Lutheran North 62-14; Rosehill Christian 49-43. Brazos Christian (4-4, 3-0): Cypress Christian 0-54; The Village 45-0; Central Texas 6-13; Bay Area Christian 6-26; Legacy Prep Christian 21-28; Lutheran North 51-17; Rosehill Christian 28-20; Alpha Omega 49-14

Statistics: Northland Christian — Stone Walker 1,680 passing (94-169, 23 TDs, 2 int.) & 80-660 rushing, 8 TDs; Micah Hall 117-477 rushing, 5 TDs; Jumilson Moreiera Ferreira 22-476 receiving, 6 TDs; Josh Sabrsula 13-330 receiving, 6 TDs. Brazos Christian — Jackson Caffey 70-421 rushing, 4 TDs & 1,124 passing (69-128, 7 TDs, 13 int.); Tyler Prince 73-525 rushing, 10 TDs; Ryan Burtin 30-592 receiving, 3 TDs

Et cetera: This is for the district title

TAPPS 6-man Division II District 5: Covenant Christian Cougars at Allen Academy Rams, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Covenant Christian (8-2, 4-1): Live Oak 60-42; Giddings State 62-0; Grace Christian 50-0; Logos Prep Academy 64-58; Faith West 70-14; Beaumont Legacy 58-8; St. Francis Episcopal, forfeit; Baytown Christian 64-69; Westbury Christian 0-48; First Baptist 16-64. Allen Academy (7-2, 4-1): BVCHEA 59-38; Bastrop Tribe 58-88; St. Joseph 60-14; FW Bethesda 56-0; St. Francis 64-0; Katy Faith West 78-33; Legacy Christian Academy 46-0; First Baptist 67-16; Westbury Christian 60-13

6-man football line: Conroe Covenant by 5