Brazos Valley football capsules for Nov. 26

Et cetera: College Station was ranked second in Class 5A-DI behind Denton Ryan by Texas Football in the final regular-season poll, but the Harris Ratings has College Station first followed by Denton Ryan, Alvin Manvel, Amarillo Tascosa, Frisco Wakeland and Highland Park. ... College Station’s first season was in 2014. The Cougars are 85-18 overall, including 17-6 in the playoffs, all under head coach Steve Huff. CS won the 5A Division II state title in 2017, beating Aledo 20-19. ... Wakeland has 32 seniors. Wakeland’s first season was 2006. Wakeland’s nine victories match the most set in 2007. Wakeland was 2-11 in the postseason heading INTso this season. Wakeland is 109-65 all-time, all under coach Marty Secord.