Brazos Valley football capsules for Nov. 26

Class 5A Division I regional semifinals
College Station Cougars vs. Frisco Wakeland Wolverines, 2 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium, Corsicana
Thus far: College Station 12-0, 8-0 in 8-5A: Hutto 59-11; Fort Bend Bush 49-7; Magnolia 38-10; New Caney Porter 45-3; New Caney 35-6; Lufkin 56-7; Cleveland 76-0; Caney Creek 70-0; Waller 70-0; Magnolia West 41-20; McKinney North 49-10; Frisco Lone Star 55-21.
Wakeland 9-2, 6-2: Richardson Pearce 55-7; Frisco Centennial 56-2; The Colony 49-13; Denton Ryan 3-27; Frisco Heritage 56-28; Frisco Independence 49-0; Frisco Lone Star 3-33; Frisco Reedy 35-21; Denton 56-0; Dallas Wilson 38-7; Highland Park 29-28
Harris Ratings: College Station by 24
Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)
Statistics: College Station — QB Jett Huff 174-227-2,460, 40 TDs, 4 INTs. RB Marquise Collins 217-1,936, 8.9, 27 TDs & 11-216, 19.6, 3 TDs receiving. WR Traylen Suel 60-770, 12.8, 15 TDs & 18 PR-261, 14.5. RB Nathaniel Palmer 100-807, 8.1, 9 TDs. WR Dalton Carnes 43-698, 16.2, 11 TDs. WB Bradley Jones 16-154, 9.6, 5 TDs. WR Houston Thomas 34-565, 16.6, 6 TDs. LB Jaxson Slanker 135 tackles LB Harrison Robinson 100 tackles, 13 TFL. MLB Jaxxon Edwards 67 tackles. E Caleb Skow 64 tackles. T Connor Lingren 65 tackles, 18 TFL, 12 QBPs. E Korbin Johnson 51 tackles, 24 TFL, 8 QBPs. LB Kolton Griswold 54 tackles, 12 TFL, 6 QBPs. DB Kyle Walsh 78 tackles, 6 PBU.
Wakeland — RB Jared White 1,845 rushing yards, 26 TDs.
Et cetera: College Station was ranked second in Class 5A-DI behind Denton Ryan by Texas Football in the final regular-season poll, but the Harris Ratings has College Station first followed by Denton Ryan, Alvin Manvel, Amarillo Tascosa, Frisco Wakeland and Highland Park. ... College Station’s first season was in 2014. The Cougars are 85-18 overall, including 17-6 in the playoffs, all under head coach Steve Huff. CS won the 5A Division II state title in 2017, beating Aledo 20-19. ... Wakeland has 32 seniors. Wakeland’s first season was 2006. Wakeland’s nine victories match the most set in 2007. Wakeland was 2-11 in the postseason heading INTso this season. Wakeland is 109-65 all-time, all under coach Marty Secord.
Next: The winner plays the Denton Ryan (11-1)-Longview (9-3) winner
Class 5A Division II regional semifinals
A&M Consolidated Tigers vs. Crosby, 7 p.m. Friday, Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
Thus far: Consol 10-2, 6-1 in 10-5A: Waco University 68-7; Aldine MacArthur 62-7; Converse Judson 28-14; Willis 17-24; Lamar Consolidated 49-3; Huntsville 35-0; Montgomery Lake Creek 36-22; Montgomery 28-35. Fulshear 27-6; Rudder 32-20; Mount Pleasant 55-21; Barbers Hill 41-35.
Crosby 10-2, 7-0: Carthage 24-27; Manvel 21-35; Port Arthur Memorial 41-26; Dayton 52-21; Barbers Hill 53-46; Kingwood Park 67-13; Texas City 57-28; Port Neches-Groves 69-28; Santa Fe 57-0; Nederland 31-17; Houston Madison 72-36
Harris Ratings: Crosby by 6
Radio: WTAW, 1620 AM, 94.5 FM
Statistics: Crosby — QB Cyrin Myles 114-190-2,039, 30 TDs, 2 INTs. & 169-977 rushing, 5.8, 16 TDs. RB Quincy Jones 142-1,009, 7.1, 16 TDs. WR/DB Kameren Kirkland 49-931, 19.0, 16 TDs & 5 INTs. Braden Womack 28-523, 18.7, 9 TDs. McCoy Casey 112 tackles, 35 TFL (12 sacks). Tyler Cooper 106 tackles, 34 TFL (15 sacks). Desmond Tisdom 91 tackles, 16 TFL.
Consol — QB Will Hargett 44-68-694, 6 TDs, 4 INTs. RB Trey Taylor 109-780, 7.2, 9 TDs. RB Darius Turner 97-604, 6.2, 4 TDs. RB Keshun Thomas 91-681, 7.5, 6 TDs. WR Wesley Greaves has 32-640, 20.0, 8 TDs. WR Tyler Wright 26-368, 14.2, 3 TDs. DB Jaden Thomas 75 tackles. LB Tyndall McNamara 70 tackles. LB Brock Slaydon 63 tackles. FS Mo Foketi 63 tackles, 5 INTs.
Et cetera: Crosby is ranked eighth in the state by the Harris Ratings and Consol is eighth. ... Crosby reached the 5A Division II title game last year, falling to Aledo 56-21. Crosby was the Class A runner-up in 1960 to Albany, a 20-0 winner. Consol won the 4A state title in 1991, beating Carthage 35-16. The Tigers were the 4A state runner-up in 1989 to Chapel Hill (14-0) and the 4A state runner-up in 1992 to Waxahachie (28-24).
Next: The winner plays the Texas High (11-0)-Port Neches-Groves (8-4) winner.
Class 3A Division II regional semifinals
Franklin Lions vs. Riesel Indians, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tiger Field, Belton
Thus far: Franklin 12-0, 6-0 in 13-3A: Lorena 27-20; Hearne 55-15; Cameron 41-21; Troy 65-10; Lexington 49-12; Riesel 75-13; Rogers 56-7; Florence 73-6; Buffalo 77-3; Clifton 57-0; Danbury 63-7; Stockdale 70-6
Riesel 7-4, 3-3 in 13-3A: Marlin 17-6; Hamilton 28-12; Bosqueville 12-40; Chilton 25-21; Franklin 13-75; Lexington 24-69; Rogers 13-47; Florence 49-10; Buffalo 49-19; Van Vleck 21-12; Natalia 10-8
Harris Ratings: Franklin by 43
Statistics: Franklin — RB/S Bryson Washington 61-967, 15.9, 13 TDs & 85 tackles. RB Bobby Washington 106-1,273, 12.0, 19 TDs. RB Malcolm Murphy 49-837, 17.1, 11 TDs. RB J Jackson 53-716, 13.5, 7 TDs. QB Marcus Wade 35-66-1,007, 17 TDs, 2 INTs. Hayden Helton has 14 receptions-443 yards, 31.6, 7 TDs. WR Murphy 10-220, 22.0, 3 TDs. Darren Daughterty has 3 INTs. Colby Smith 106 tackles. Bayden Youree has 103 tackles. Seth Shamlin 75 tackles. LB Haze Tomascik 81 tackles. Luis Munoz 63 tackles.
Riesel — QB Dakota Davis 58-124-912, 7 TDs, 6 INTs. & 128-571 rushing, 4.5, 3 TDs. Kyson Dieterich 107-678, 6.3, 3 TDs & 82 tackles. RB Cade Amber 67-487, 7.3, 5 TDs.
Et cetera: Franklin has rushed for 5,055 yards. ... Franklin punted once last week for the first time in nine games. Helton had a 47-yarder. ... Franklin was ranked first in Class 3A-DII in Texas Football’s final regular season poll and is first by the Harris Ratings.
Next: The winner will play the Poth (10-1)-Tidehaven (7-4) winner.
Class 2A Division I regional semifinals
Centerville Tigers vs. Holland Hornets, 7 p.m. Friday, Merrill Green Stadium, Palestine
Thus far: Centerville 11-1, 5-0 in 11-2A: New Waverly 27-14; Corrigan-Camden 19-27 OT; Thorndale 42-28; Palestine Westwood 26-20 OT; Bremond 56-7; Leon 54-8; Alto 38-16; Groveton 56-6; Grapeland 67-8; Normangee 58-21; Rosebud-Lott 34-7; Hawkins 49-14.
Holland 9-3, 7-1 in 12-2A: Burton 6-32; Bosqueville 20-14; Waco Reicher 33-23; Crawford 6-31; Hearne 10-2; Thorndale 10-35; Moody 50-7; Rosebud-Lott 21-13; Bruceville-Eddy 33-7; Thrall 41-12; Leon 40-7; Shelbyville 27-16
Harris Ratings: Centerville by 28
Statistics: Centerville — RB/LB Paxton Hancock 202-1,912, 18 TDs & 119 tackles. RB Halston French 101-807, 14 TDs. RB-CB Andrew Newman 65-543, 7 TDs. RB Levodrick Phillips 63-473, 8 TDs. QB Sully Hill 24-57-399, 10 TDs, 5 INTs. QB/CB Ethan Flori 8-233, 3 TDs & 6 INTs. RB/DE Cameron Pate 6-112, 2 TDs. OLB Zach Taylor 71 tackles. SEC Zantayl Holley 70 tackles, 5 sacks. MLB Angel Villarreal 61 tackles.
Et cetera: Centerville is ranked nINTsh by the Harris Ratings. ... This is Centerville’s fifth time to win 11 games. The other years were 2002 (11-2), 2012 (11-1), 2013 (11-2) and 2016 (11-4). ... Centerville made the state semifinals in 2014 (a 27-7 loss to Mason) and ’16 (a 38-14 loss to Refugio). ... Holland’s best season was 2019, reaching the state quarterfinals.
Next: The winner will play the Beckville (12-0)-Timpson (10-0) winner.
Class 2A Division II regional semifinals
Bremond Tigers vs. Chilton Pirates, 6 p.m. Friday, Waco ISD Stadium
Thus far: Chilton 11-1, 4-1 in 10-2A: Italy 28-27; Normangee 37-0; Axtell 47-0; Roncalli (Manitowoc, Wisc.) 35-25; Kerens 54-2; Mart 6-56; Hubbard 49-0; Wortham 27-6; Frost 59-0; Bremond 41-0; Simms Bowie 51-0; Tenaha 17-10 OT.
Bremond 6-6, 3-2 in 10-2A: Normangee 13-49; Axtell 28-36; Milano 24-34; Dawson 40-26; Centerville 7-56; Frost 54-12; Mart 6-52; Hubbard 43-35 OT; Wortham 34-12; Chilton 0-41; Quinlan Boles 26-14; Evadale 55-19
Statistics: Bremond — QB Braylen Wortham 195-1,200 (6.2), 7 TDs & 58-119-865, 7 TDs, 6 INTs. passing. RB David Williams 194-1,159, 6.0, 14 TDs & 92 tackles. WR Koben Zan 24-379, 15.8, 3 TDs. WR-Logam Burnett 16-251, 15.7, 3 TDs. Gael Carrizales 125 tackles. Jayden Estrada 99 tackles.
Et cetera: Bremond won state titles in 1981 (defeating Wink 12-9 in Class A), 2014 (defeating Albany 28-21 in 2A Division II), 2015 (defeating Albany 35-20 in 2A Division II), 2016 (defeating Iraan 49-28 in 2A Division II). ... Chilton in 1972 won the B state title in beating Windthorst 6-0 and in 2006 won the A Division II title beating Windthorst 20-10.
Next: The winner plays the Wortham (7-5)-Mart (12-0) winner
Granger Lions vs. Burton Panthers, 7 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Elgin
Thus far: Granger 12-0, 6-0 in 13-2A: Axtell 46-21; Frost 54-12; Rosebud-Lott 31-24; Bartlett 54-20; Milano 35-7; Iola 41-0; Burton 22-28; Snook 21-14; Somerville 25-20; Miles 41-10; Yorktown 56-48.
Burton 4-8, 2-4 in 13-2A: Holland 32-6; Waco Reicher 20-3; Brazos 42-0; Shiner 0-43; Snook 34-8; Somerville 34-6; Bartlett 49-10; Granger 28-22; Milano 42-3; Iola 21-0; Christoval 30-29; Bruni 48-6
Harris Ratings: Burton by 10
Radio: KWHI 1280 AM & 101.7 FM
Et cetera: Burton is ranked 10th in the state by the Harris Ratings. ... Burton had to forfeit its first seven victories for using an ineligible player. That included a 28-22 victory to Granger. Burton won its last two regular season games had to forfeit seven games to make the playoffs as the fourth-place team. ... Granger won the 1997 Class A state title, beating Wheeler 40-0.