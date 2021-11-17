Brazos Valley football capsules for Nov. 18-20

Class 5A Division I area: College Station Cougars vs. Frisco Lone Star Rangers, Rose Stadium, Tyler, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: College Station 11-0, 8-0 in 8-5A: Hutto 59-11; Fort Bend Bush 49-7; Magnolia 38-10; New Caney Porter 45-3; New Caney 35-6; Lufkin 56-7; Cleveland 76-0; Caney Creek 70-0; Waller 70-0; Magnolia West 41-20; McKinney North 49-10. Lone Star 9-2, 7-1 in 5-5A: San Antonio Cornerstone Christian 59-14; Aledo 35-45; Frisco Heritage 51-24; Frisco Independence 38-21; Frisco Reedy 42-6; Denton 72-16; Frisco Wakeland 33-3; Frisco Centennial 69-13; The Colony 49-6; Denton Ryan 6-7; Dallas Adams 74-6.
Harris Ratings: College Station by 12
Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)
Statistics: College Station — QB Jett Huff 162-211-2,356, 39 TDs, 4 INTs; RB Marquise Collins 185-1,625, 8.8, 21 TDs; WR Traylen Suel 56-748, 13.4, 14 TDs; WR Dalton Carnes 39-677, 17.4, 11 TDs; Houston Thomas 31-510, 16.5, 6 TDs LB Jaxson Slanker 121 tackles; LB Harrison Robinson 81 tackles, 12 TFL; MLB Jaxxon Edwards 60 tackles; E Caleb Skow 58 tackles; T Connor Lingren 58 tackles, 14 TFL, 12 QBPs; E Korbin Johnson 45 tackles, 19 TFL, 8 QBPs; LB Kolton Griswold 42 tackles, 11 TFL, 6 QBPs; DB Kyle Walsh 74 tackles. Lone Star — QB Garret Rangel 108-161-1,799, 22 TDs, 2 INTs; QB G Barrientes 59-90-793, 10 TDs, 1 INT; RB Ashton Jeanty 206-1,772, 8.6, 31 TDs & 38-740, 19.5, 10 TDs receiving; WR/S Devin Turner 31-550, 17.7, 7 TDs.
Et cetera: College Station was ranked second in Class 5A-I behind Denton Ryan by Texas Football in the final regular-season poll, but the Harris Ratings has College Station first followed by Denton Ryan, Frisco Lone Star, Alvin Manvel and Highland Park. ... Rangel is an Oklahoma State pledge. Other commits on Lone Star are Turner (Northwestern) and Jeanty (Boise State).
Next: The winner plays the Highland Park-Frisco Wakeland winner.
Class 5A Division II area: A&M Consolidated Tigers vs. Barbers Hill Eagles, Cy-Fair FCU Stadium, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Barbers Hill 6-5, 4-3 in 12-5A: Katy Paetow 20-41; Port Arthur Memorial 28-56; Houston Heights 51-26; Kingwood Park 41-27; Crosby 46-53; Port Neches-Groves 35-49; Santa Fe 58-7; Nederland 66-28; Dayton 22-19; Texas City 7-35; Fort Bend Marshall 42-21. Consol 9-2, 6-1 in 10-5A: Waco University 68-7; Aldine MacArthur 62-7; Converse Judson 28-14; Willis 17-24; Lamar Consolidated 49-3; Huntsville 35-0; Montgomery Lake Creek 36-22; Montgomery 28-35; Fulshear 27-6; Rudder 32-20; Mount Pleasant 55-21.
Harris Ratings: Consol by 11
Radio: WTAW, 1620 AM, 94.5 FM
Statistics: Barbers Hill — Brent Holdren 159-283-2,294, 24 TDs, 13 INTs & 139-841, 6.1, 9 TDs rushing. RB Garret Hagler 193-1,286, 6.7, 14 TDs. WR B Thompson 43-444, 10.3, 4 TDs. WR Josiah Herndon 34-770, 22.6, 15 TDs. S Lawson Cavarreta 86 tackles, 12 TFL, 12 QBPs. LB Landon Remsing 83 tackles. LB Jordan Gigout 75 tackles, 11 TFL. CB Kaden Newman 52 tackles, 12 PBU. DB Will Buntin 51 tackles, 5 int, 11 PBU. WR Shane Ellis 34-304, 8.9, 1 TD. E Griffin Kunk 44 tackles, 14 TFL. Consol — QB Will Hargett 29-48-460, 5 TDs, 4 INTs RB Trey Taylor 10-738, 7.3, 9 TDs. RB Darius Turner 97-604, 6.2, 4 TDs. RB Keshun Thomas 68-502, 7.4, 3 TDs. WR Wesley Greaves has 30-582, 19.4, 8 TDs; WR Tyler Wright 22-332, 15.1, 3 TDs; DB Jaden Thomas 66 tackles; LB Tyndall McNamara 61 tackles; LB Brock Slaydon 57 tackles; FS Mo Foketi 55 tackles, 5 INTs
Et cetera: Barbers Hill eliminated Fort Bend Marshall last week and had a 456-404 edge in total yards.
Next: The winner plays the Crosby-Marshall Hill winner.
Class 3A Division II area: Franklin Lions vs. Stockdale Brahmas, Gumpton Stadium, Cedar Park 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Franklin 11-0, 6-0 in 13-3A: Lorena 27-20; Hearne 55-15; Cameron 41-21; Troy 65-10; Lexington 49-12; Riesel 75-13; Rogers 56-7; Florence 73-6; Buffalo 77-3; Clifton 57-0; Danbury 63-7. Stockdale 6-5, 4-2 in 15-3A: Schulenburg 23-35; Flatonia 26-28; Falls City 12-34; Yorktown 30-21; Nixon-Smiley 31-12; Natalia 7-34; Poth 0-21; Karnes City 48-33; Dilley 22-0; George West 40-7; Hebbronville 23-6.
Harris Ratings: no line, Franklin is a prohibitive favorite
Et cetera: Franklin is ranked first in 3A-II by Texas Football. ... Franklin has rushed for 4,511 yards with Bryson Washington (57-911, 16.0, 11 TDs), Bobby Washington (97-1,089, 11.2, 17 TDs) and Malcolm Murphy (45-734, 16.3, 10 TDs) leading the way. Marcus Wade has 923 yards passing 16 TDs, 2 INTs Hayden Helton has 13 receptions, 412 yards, 31.7, 7 TDs and Murphy 9 receptions, 196 yards, 21.8, 3 TDs. Darren Daugherty has 3 INTs and Colby Smith has 101 tackles. Bayden Youree has 83 tackles. Franklin hasn’t punted in the last eight games.
Next: The winner will play the Riesel-Natalia winner.
Class 2A Division I area: Hearne Eagles vs. Beckville Bearcats, Kimbrough Stadium, Plano, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Hearne 8-3, 5-1 in 12-2A: Trinity 36-6; Franklin 15-55; New Waverly 18-45; Snook 33-0; Holland 2-10; Rosebud-Lott 27-14; Bruceville-Eddy 50-8; Thrall 25-0; Thorndale 21-14; Moody 45-7; Normangee 38-0. Beckville 11-0, 6-0 in 9-2A: Joaquin 50-39; Harleton 46-22; Maud 40-0; West Sabine 48-21; Price Carlisle 50-27; Union Grove 63-0; Linden-Kildare 63-12; Big Sandy 66-0; Frankston 71-8; Joaquin 50-25.
Statistics: Beckville — QB-MLB Ryan Harris 74-115-1,592, 24 TDs, 5 INTs; 89-966 rushing, 22 TDs; 104 tackles. A Gregory 81 tackles, 13 TFL. RB J’Kolby Williams 95-1,174, 12.4, 17 TDs & 22-490 receiving, 8 TDs. RB Bo Hammons 58-598, 10.3, 7 TDs & 99 tackles. WR Matt Barr 20-567, 28.4, 9 TDs. Hearne — QB Keyshawn Langham 63-123-934, 14 TDs, 13 INTs & 101-498, 4.9 rushing, RB Jecory McGrew 94-442, 4.7, 5 TDs. RB Jabari Dunn 25-402, 16.1, 2 TDs & 46-615 rushing, 13.4, 6 TDs.
Harris Ratings: Beckville by 9
Et cetera: Last year, Beckville eliminated Hearne 41-38 and Normangee 22-19 on back-to-back weeks.
Next: The winner will play the Timpson-Thorndale winner.
Class 2A Division I area: Centerville Tigers vs. Hawkins Hawks, Panther Stadium, Palestine, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Hawkins 7-4, 4-2 in 9-2A: Maud 19-40; Simms Bowie 43-0; Quitman 22-32; Linden-Kildare 44-20; Beckville 13-61; Big Sandy 60-30; Frankston 36-14; Price Carlisle 28-36; Hawkins 61-13; Union Grove 36-7; Garrison 31-20. Centerville 10-1, 5-0 in 11-2A: New Waverly 27-14; Corrigan-Camden 19-27 OT; Thorndale 42-28; Palestine Westwood 26-20 OT; Bremond 56-7; Leon 54-8; Alto 38-16; Groveton 56-6; Grapeland 67-8; Normangee 58-21; Rosebud-Lott 34-7.
Harris Ratings: Centerville by 38
Statistics: Centerville — RB/LB Paxton Hancock has 1,733 yards rushing, 15 TDs and 100 tackles. RB Halston French adds 807 yards, 14 TDs.
Et cetera: Centerville is ranked eighth by the Harris Ratings.
Next: The winner will play the Holland-Shelbyville winner.
Class 2A Division II area: Bremond Tigers vs. Evadale Rebels, Trinity, 7 p.m. Thursday
Thus far: Bremond 5-6, 3-2 in 10-2A: Normangee 13-49; Axtell 28-36; Milano 24-34; Dawson 40-26; Centerville 7-56; Frost 54-12; Mart 6-52; Hubbard 43-35 OT; Wortham 34-12; Chilton 0-41; Quinlan Boles 26-14. Evadale 9-2, 5-0 in 12-2A: Beaumont Kelly 6-49; Warren 18-13; Merryville, La., 42-30; Cushing 20-22; Acadiana Christian, La., 32-10; High Island 53-7; Hull-Daisetta 40-6; Deweyville 26-22; Sabine Pass, forfeit; Burkeville 35-6; Cushing 19-13
Harris Ratings: Evadale by 5
Statistics: QB Ahsen Shah 86-138-1,533, 18 TDs, 4 INTs; WR Chase Smith 30-689, 23.0, 8 TDs; WR Ethan Buford 17-426, 25.1, 6 TDs. LB Trenton Lyles 117 tackles. LB Casey Lewis 96 tackles.
Next: The winner plays the Tenaha-Chilton winner.
Class 2A Division II area: Bruni Badgers vs. Burton Panthers, Runge, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Burton 3-8, 2-4 in 13-2A: Holland 32-6; Waco Reicher 20-3; Brazos 42-0; Shiner 0-43; Snook 34-8; Somerville 34-6; Bartlett 49-0; Granger 28-22; Milano 42-3; Iola 21-0; Christoval 30-29. Bruni 6-3, 3-1 in 15-2A: Refugio 6-56; Runge 45-12; Three Rivers 22-55; Kaufer Riviera 56-6; La Pryor 52-0; D’Hanis 6-27; Charlotte 47-0; Sabinal 40-20; Louise 32-16.
Harris Ratings: Burton by 24
Statistics: Bruni — QB Albert Esquivel 34-87-575, 5 TDs, 3 INTs passing; 115-1,156 rushing, 10.1, 16 TDs rushing. Leo Pena 63-429 rushing, 6.8, 5 TDs.
Et cetera: Burton knocked off 14-2A champ Christoval as Ryan Roehling passed for 122 yards and two TDs and Pierson Spies rushed for 140 yards on 26 carries (5.4). Tyrone Gilmon rushed for two scores and Carson Lauter had five receptions for 100 yards and a TD. ... Burton had to forfeit seven games, costing it the 13-2A title, but made the playoffs as the fourth-place team.
Next: The winner plays the Granger-Yorktown winner.
TAPPS Division IV regionals: Shiner St. Paul Cardinals at Brazos Christian Eagles, Giddings, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Brazos Christian 8-2: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 35-24; Bay Area Christian 14-17; Temple Central Texas Christian 55-21; Lutheran North 54-14; Tomball Christian 14-12; Tomball Rosehill Christian 48-0; Cypress Christian 36-41; Legacy Prep 32-14; Northland Christian 41-0; Huntsville Alpha Omega 49-0. St. Paul 8-1: Yorktown 59-36; Cypress Christian 20-40; Schulenburg 34-7; Magnolia Legacy Prep Christian 32-12; San Antonio Holy Cross 24-22; Hallettsville Sacred Heart 47-20; Flatonia 25-20; Temple Central Christian 47-6; New Braunfels John Paul II 53-14
Statistics: QB Levi Hancock 91-161-1,945 yards, 30 TDs, 4 INTs; 112-834 yards rushing 7.4, 11 TDs. WR Ryan Burtin 39-775, 19.9, 10 TDs. DB Chance Locker 5 INTs LB Stryker Gay 129 tackles, 3 INTs LB Harris Powers 113 tackles. LB David Carroll 104 tackles.
Et cetera: Shiner St. Paul is ranked 17th in the state among all TAPPS schools by maxpreps.com and Brazos Christian is 28th.
Next: The winner will play the Hallettsville Sacred Heart-Lutheran North winner.
TAPPS 6-man Division II regionals: Allen Academy Rams vs. Marble Falls Faith Academy Flames, Bible Stadium, Leander, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Allen Academy 5-5: BVCHEA 50-34; St. Joseph 68-90; Calvert 32-55; Oakwood 58-87; Sugar Land Logos 66-49; Emery/Weiner 0-45; San Antonio Brooks Collegiate 48-0; Brooks Academy 67-18; Conroe Covenant 22-54; St. Gerard Catholic 108-87. Faith Academy 10-0: Richland Springs 62-34; Living Rock Academy 52-7; Fredericksburg Heritage Christian 74-50; Temple Holy Trinity 72-22; San Marcos Academy 46-36; Austin Veritas Academy 52-6; Round Rock Concordia 56-0; Austin Hill Country Christian 64-6; Round Rock Christian 64-8; Red Oak Ovilla 48-0
sixmanfootball.com line: Marble Falls by 45
Et cetera: Allen defeated Marble Falls 54-22 last year in state semifinals. ... Marble Falls is ranked first in TAPPS 6-man Division II by sixmanfootball.com and Allen is eighth.
Next: The winner will play the Holy Trinity Catholic-Conroe Covenant Christian winner.
TAPPS 6-man Division III regionals: St. Joseph Eagles vs. Heritage Christian Eagles, Wagner Middle School, Georgetown, 3 p.m. Saturday
Thus far: St. Joseph 9-2: Conroe Covenant 12-66; Waco Methodist 51-6; Allen Academy 90-68; Houston Westbury Christian 65-14; Cedar Park Summit 48-0; Calvert 51-43; Pasadena First Baptist Christian Church, 36-40; Grace Christian 65-19; Brazosport Christian 58-7; Baytown Christian 38-30; San Marcos Hill County 46-0. Heritage Christian 5-5: San Marcos Academy 32-44; Austin Hill Country Christian 36-38; Marble Falls Faith Academy 50-74; Leakey 50-60; Cedar Park Summit Christian 60-13; Living Rock Academy 69-32; Bracken Christian 8-56; San Antonio Atonement Academy 56-7; San Marcos Hill Country Christian 53-6; Prestonwood Christian North 64-52
sixmanfootball.com line: St. Joseph by 19
Radio: KEDC (88.5 FM)
Et cetera: St. Joseph is ranked fifth in TAPPS 6-man Division III by sixmanfootball.com and Heritage is eighth.
Next: The winner will play the Bracken Christian School-Baytown Christian Academy winner.
