Brazos Valley football capsules for Nov. 18-20

Et cetera: Burton knocked off 14-2A champ Christoval as Ryan Roehling passed for 122 yards and two TDs and Pierson Spies rushed for 140 yards on 26 carries (5.4). Tyrone Gilmon rushed for two scores and Carson Lauter had five receptions for 100 yards and a TD. ... Burton had to forfeit seven games, costing it the 13-2A title, but made the playoffs as the fourth-place team.