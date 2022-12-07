Brazos Valley football capsules for Dec. 8-10

STATE SEMIFINALS

Class 5A Division I: College Station Cougars vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles, San Antonio Alamodome, 2 p.m. Saturday

Thus far: Veterans Memorial (12-2, 7-0 in 14-5A-I): New Braunfels Canyon 42-43; Alice 35-0; El Campo 14-24; CC Moody 49-0; CC Ray 42-0; Victoria West 45-31; CC Carroll 28-21; CC Miller 38-34; Victoria East 26-21; CC King 51-7; Medina Valley 70-14; Edinburg Vela 14-7; McAllen 49-14

College Station (12-2, 6-1 in 11-5A-I): Lucas Lovejoy 27-52; Fort Worth Nolan 52-7; Temple 45-35; Leander 38-10; Georgetown East View 66-10; Cedar Park 17-0; Leander Glenn 27-24 2 OTs; Georgetown 38-49; A&M Consolidated 38-28; Pflugerville Hendrickson 42-14; San Antonio Wagner 37-19; Angleton 27-20; Georgetown 52-28; Smithson Valley 26-21

Harris Ratings: College Station by 6

Statistics: Veterans Memorial — Elijah Durrette 3,444 passing (241-357, 35 TDs, 9 int. & 108-723 rushing, 6.7, 10 TDs); Jaiden Castaneda 135-1,254 rushing, 9.3, 11 TDs; Luke Moya 111-873 rushing, 7.9, 6 TDs; Alejandro Guerrero 64-961 receiving, 15.0, 9 TDs; Christian Sabsook 41-698 receiving, 17.0, 8 TDs & 3 int.; Isaac Rojas 45-563 receiving, 12.5, 7 TDs & 4-6 FGs; Ryan Wilson 35-525 receiving, 15.0, 4 TDs; Luke Johnson 100 tackles & 4 int.; Homar Andres Barrera-Lopez 124 tackles; Jaredh Frayre 64 tackles & 8 sacks

College Station — Arrington Maiden 1,961 passing (169-292, 14 TDs, 3 int.); Ayden Martinez-Brown 283-1,909 rushing, 6.7, 20 TDs & 26-248 receiving, 9.5, 3 TDs; Anthony Trevino 79-350 rushing, 4.4, 4 TDs; Beau Kortan 39-376 receiving, 9.6, 1 TD; Zach Dang 31-290 receiving, 9.4, 2 TDs & 57-368 rushing, 6.5, 6 TDs; Paden Cashion 26-284, 10.9, 2 TDs; Jackson Verdugo 53-872 receiving, 16.5, 7 TDs; Harrison Robinson 140 tackles; Tony Hamilton 113 tackles & 3 int.; Jayden Bellows 98 tackles; Chantz Johnson 74 tackles; Kolton Griswold 72 tackles; D’Andar Harwell 71 tackles; Connor Young 9-14 FGs; AJ Tisdell 12 KOR-441, 36.8; 9 PR-172, 19.1 & 17-232 receiving, 13.6, 3 TDs

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Et cetera: Veterans Memorial opened in 2015 as the school district’s first new high school in 45 years. The Eagles played a JV schedule in 2015 and went 4-6 in their maiden 2016 season. They have won at least 10 games every year since, reaching at least the regional round. This is the Eagles second trip to the semifinals; they lost to Cedar Park 61-28 in 2020. Veterans Memorial coach Ben Bitner is in his second year after replacing Cody Simpler, who coached at Ray (2010-14) and Memorial (2015-20) before going to Cypress Woods. Bitner was the team’s offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator for four seasons before being promoted. ... College Station was ranked 10th in Texas Football’s last regular-season poll. The Harris Ratings has College Station third this week behind Longview and Aledo with Memorial eighth. ... College Station, which won the 5A-II title in 2017, lost in area three straight years until beating Frisco Lone Star last year 55-21 en route to a state runner-up effort.

Next: vs. Longview (14-0) or Aledo (12-2), which play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium

Class 3A Division I: Franklin Lions vs. Edna Cowboys, Katy’s Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m. Thursday

Thus far: Franklin (14-0, 6-0 in 11-3A-I): Woodville 22-12; Mexia 77-13; Diboll 35-23; Jasper 41-35; McGregor 69-32; Rockdale 63-42; Troy 49-14; Lorena, 35-49; Cameron 63-7; Academy 27-15; Hallettsville 33-7; Anahuac 32-7; Hitchcock 53-18; Columbus 24-21

Edna (13-1, 6-0 in 15-3A-I): East Bernard 47-7; Bay City 27-21; Refugio 22-40; Sinton 48-21; CC London 49-3; Palacio 45-0; Vanderbilt Industrial 46-0; Goliad 21-7; Mathis 45-0; Aransas Pass 61-8; Lyford 52-0; Universal City Randolph 16-7; Blanco 36-22; Llano 40-21;

Radio: KMVL (100.5 FM)

Harris Ratings: Franklin by 4

Statistics: Franklin — Jayden Jackson 198-1,935 rushing, 9.8, 29 TDs; Bryson Washington 196-1,860 rushing, 9.5, 29 TDs; Collin Smitherman 72-645 rushing, 9.0, 11 TDs; Ike Eaton 95-503 rushing, 5.3, 4 TDs; Colt Lowry 506 passing (21-47, 7 TDs, 5 int.); Colby Smith 156 tackles & 5 FR; Brayden Youree 146 tackles; Noah Tart 6 int. & 71 tackles, Landen Lorenz 4 int. & 82 tackles; Devyn Hidrogo 5 int. & 56-364 rushing, 6.5, 4 TDs & 9-226 receiving, 25.1, 2 TDs & 12 PBU); Major Kimbrough 82 tackles, 12 TFL; Fragiel Owens 4 CF; 11 PBU

Edna — Jaiden Clay 2,430 passing (131-234, 29 TDs, 7 int.); Kade Rodas 161-1,324 rushing, 14 TDs; Dreydan Ashford 83-675 rushing, 11 TDs; Floyd Ragston 48-854 receiving, 9 TDs; Kaleb Rodas 22-475 receiving, 6 TDs; Kevin Robinson 22-396 receiving, 3 TDs; Peyton Vera, Campton Hicks and Kaleb Rodas have combined for 13 int. (team has 27); Dreydan Ashford 108 tackles, 4 sacks; Paden Bradley 88 tackles, 3 int.

Et cetera: Edna has put together back-to-back double-digit winning seasons after having only two in the previous 40 years. Edna coach Jimmie Mitchell is in his second season after stops at Sinton (2002-06), Sealy (2007-12), Beeville (2013-15) and Manor (2016-19). ... Edna won the 4A state title in 1965, beating Plano 20-17. It last played in the semifinals in 2014, losing to Cameron 70-34. It also lost in the semis in 1979 (McGregor 14-7) and in 1991 (Groesbeck 21-13). Edna has made the playoffs annually since 2011. ... Franklin, defending state champ in 3A-II, was ranked first in 3A-I in Texas Football’s final regular-season poll. The Harris Ratings has Franklin first this week followed by Malakoff, Brock, Columbus and Edna. . Franklin’s Mark Fannin is 42-3 in three seasons. ... Franklin has made postseason annually starting in 2007. ... Franklin’s Washington is committed to Baylor. ... Franklin has won 30 straight games since losing 35-34 to Canadian in the 2020 3A-II title game. ... Franklin has rushed for 5,898 yards, averaging 421.3 per game. Edna allows an average of 78.4 yards rushing per game. ... Franklin has punted eight times, five of them in the playoffs.

Next: vs. Brock (10-4) or Malakoff (13-1), which play in Frisco’s Ford Center, 7 p.m. Thursday

Class 2A Division II: Burton Panthers vs. Mart Panthers, Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium, 7 p.m. Thursday

Thus far: Mart (14-0, 6-0 in 10-2A-II): Chisum 54-0; Marlin 41-6; Italy 68-7; Centerville 21-20; Meridian 67-0; Hico 78-0; Frost 56-0; Wortham 47-22; Dawson 54-0; Hubbard 70-0; Linden-Kildare 67-14; Cushing 77-7; Bowie 58-0; Lovelady 56-6

Burton (13-0, 6-0 in 14-2A-II): Holland 21-18; Hearne 6-0 OT; Schulenburg 51-33; Falls City 13-12; Yorktown 40-0; Louise 54-7; Snook 54-12; Runge 39-8; Somerville 71-20; Milano 47-0; Rocksprings 55-0; Chilton 7-0; Granger 27-7

Radio: KWHI (1280 AM & 101.7 FM)

Harris Ratings: Mart by 21

Statistics: Burton — Tyrone Gilmon 120-1,170 rushing, 9.8, 20 TDs; Delvin Gantt 99-900, rushing, 9.1, 13 TDs; Pierson Spies 116-813 rushing, 7.0, 7 TDs; Colby Beck 444 passing (30-52, 5 TDs, 4 int.).

Mart — Jonah Ross 2,254 passing (135-199, 33 TDs, 3 int. & 104-954, 9.2, 21 TDs & 74 tackles); Ja’Deriun Bell 112-1,714 rushing, 15.3, 32 TDs; Dominic Medlock 37-434 rushing, 11.7, 6 TDs & 18-271 receiving, 15.1, 4 TDs); Averion Johnson 34-497 receiving, 14.6, 5 TDs; Brandon Lundy 41-758 receiving, 18.5, 16 TDs & 5 int.-54; Wesley Carroll 25-494 receiving, 19.8, 4 TDs; Armando Chavez 6-8 FGs; Abram Ross 133 tackles; Monte Swaner 101 tackles; D Rhodes 77 tackles; Johan Ross 74 tackle & 5 int.-73; Caderian Franklin 74 tackles; Keen Swaner 68 tackles

Et cetera: Mart was ranked first in Texas Football’s last regular-season with Burton second. The Harris Ratings has Mart first followed by Albany and Burton. ... This is Burton’s fourth trip to the state semifinals. The last came in 2017 with Tenaha winning 60-22. Other losses were in 2011 (Tenaha, 63-28) and 2016 (Bremond, 50-31). Burton last year lost in the quarterfinals to Falls City, which then beat Mart in the semifinals (24-20) before losing to Stratford in the title game. ... Burton is 13-0 for the first time in school history, matching the most victories for a season. The 2016 and ’17 teams were both 13-2, losing in the semifinals. Burton’s Jason Hodde, who is in his 11th season, is 94-45. ... Mart is a seven-time state champ. It was the 3A co-champ in 1957 with White Oak after a 7-7 tie. Mart’s state titles have been: 3A in 1969 (Sonora, 28-0); 3A-I in 1999 (Boyd, 40-7); 3A-II in 2006 (Cisco, 23-13), 2A-I in 2010 (Goldthwaite, 28-7), 2A-I in 2017 (Refugio, 34-21), 2A-II in 2018 (Gruver, 76-33) and 2A-II in 2019 (Hamlin, 25-20). The Panthers were runner-ups in 3A in 1986 (Shiner, 18-0); in 3A-II in 2000 (Celina, 21-17); in 2A-I in 2008 (Canadian, 38-7) in 2A-I in 2012 (Stamford, 35-28); and in 2A-II in 2020 (Windthorst, 22-21). Mart coach Kevin Hoffman is 105-11 in eight seasons.

Next: vs. New Home (13-1) or Albany (12-2) which play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

— ROBERT CESSNA