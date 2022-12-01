Brazos Valley Football Capsules for Dec. 2-3

STATE QUARTERFINALS

Class 5A Division I: College Station Cougars vs. Smithson Valley Rangers, Pflugerville’s The Pfield, 2 p.m. Saturday

Thus far: Smithson Valley (12-1, 7-0 in 12-5A-I): SA Reagan 14-13; Harker Heights 13-27; SA East Central 45-7; SA Wagner 21-13; New Braunfels Canyon 35-0; Kyle Lehman 48-0; SA MacArthur 63-3; Boerne-Champion 49-0; Hays Consolidated 42-13; Seguin 56-17; Cedar Park 30-7; Manvel 38-28; Fulshear 31-13

College Station (11-2, 6-1 in 11-5A-I): Lucas Lovejoy 27-52; Fort Worth Nolan 52-7; Temple 45-35; Leander 38-10; Georgetown East View 66-10; Cedar Park 17-0; Leander Glenn 27-24 2 OTs; Georgetown 38-49; A&M Consolidated 38-28; Pflugerville Hendrickson 42-14; San Antonio Wagner 37-19; Angleton 27-20; Georgetown 52-28

Harris Ratings: Smithson Valley by 7

Statistics: Smithson Valley — Chase Senelick 2,152 passing (147-225, 26 TDs, 1 int.); Doug Lantz 149-637 rushing, 4.3, 8 TDs; David DeHoyos 59-338 rushing, 5.7, 5 TDs & 83 tackles, 4 int.; Isaiah Vivians 41-335 rushing, 8.2, 4 TDs; Chase Senelick 36-297 rushing, 8.3, 5 TDs; Brad Sowersby 62-294 rushing, 4.7, 4 TDs; Brayden Bafidis 22-245 rushing, 11.1, 3 TDs & 35-283 receiving, 8.1, 4 TDs & 15 PR-366, 24.4, 1 TD; T.J. Hunt 51-1,060 receiving, 20.8, 11 TDs; Kyler Clarke 33-357 receiving, 10.8, 7 TDs & 8 KOR-291, 36.4, 2 TDs; LB Gavin Woods 114 tackles; CB Jackson Duffey 55 tackles & 3 int.-51; LB Nicholas Dudzikowski 104 tackles, 3 int.-49; S Weston Ross 61 tackles, 3 int.-45; T Jaxson Maynard 58 tackles; T Dylan Gass 51 tackles

College Station — Arrington Maiden 1,805 passing (160-278, 12 TDs, 3 int.); Ayden Martinez-Brown 251-1,754 rushing, 7.0, 20 TDs & 24-206 receiving, 8.6, 3 TDs; Anthony Trevino 79-350 rushing, 4.4, 4 TDs; Beau Kortan 39-376 receiving, 9.6, 1 TD; Zach Dang 29-287 receiving, 22.1, 2 TDs & 56-367 rushing, 6.6, 5 TDs; Paden Cashion 26-284, 10.9, 2 TDs; Jackson Verdugo 50-775 receiving, 15.5, 6 TDs; Harrison Robinson 130 tackles; Tony Hamilton 102 tackles & 3 int.; Jayden Bellows 92 tackles; Chantz Johnson 70 tackles; Kolton Griswold 69 tackles; D’Andar Harwell 61 tackles; Connor Young 7-12 FGs; AJ Tisdell 12 KOR-441, 36.8; 9 PR-172, 19.1 & 16-223 receiving, 13.9, 3 TDs

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Et cetera: Smithson Valley has made the playoffs annually since 2010, matching the school record of 13 straight trips from 2010-22. The Rangers have been the state runners-up three times — in 2001 to Denton Ryan (5A-DI), in 2002 to Southlake Carroll (6A-DII) and in 2004 to Southlake Carroll (6A-DII). Smithson Valley lost in the area last to Austin Bowie and had not advanced past the second round until this year since 2015 when it lost to Converse Judson in the quarterfinals. … Smithson Valley coach Larry Hill is 297-97 in 32 years. He has been at Smithson Valley since 1993 after two years at Jourdanton (10-11) and two years as an assistant at San Antonio Clark. … Smithson Valley spent the last decade in 6A because in 2010-11, Canyon Lake became Comal ISD’s fourth school. The Rangers dropped back to 5A because Pieper, Comal’s fifth school, opened. Smithson Valley first played football in 1976. … Smithson Valley OT Colton Thomasson is the state’s 57th-ranked recruit in the Class of 2023. He’s pledged to Texas A&M. … Smithson Valley was ranked ninth and College Station 10th in Texas Football’s last regular-season poll. The Harris Ratings has Smithson Valley third this week behind Longview and Aledo with College Station seventh. … College Station, which won the 5A-II title in 2017, lost in area three straight years until beating Frisco Lone Star last year 55-21 en route to a state runner-up effort.

Next: vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (11-2) or PSJA North (13-0), which play at 6 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A Division I: Franklin Lions vs. Columbus Cardinals, Tomball ISD Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Franklin (13-0, 6-0 in 11-3A): Woodville 22-12; Mexia 77-13; Diboll 35-23; Jasper 41-35; McGregor 69-32; Rockdale 63-42; Troy 49-14; Lorena, 35-49; Cameron 63-7; Academy 27-15; Hallettsville 33-7; Anahuac 32-7; Hitchcock 53-18

Columbus (12-1, 3-1 in 11-3A): Giddings 42-7; La Grange 44-7; Rice Consolidated 49-0; Rice Consolidated 49-0; North Forest 70-0; Huffman-Hargrave 42-7; Madisonville 56-28; Hallettsville 35-13; Hitchcock 28-33; Yoakum 35-12; Hempstead 35-0; Lorena 24-21; Diboll 35-14; Cameron 48-14

Radio: KMVL (100.5 FM)

Harris Ratings: Franklin by 11

Statistics: Franklin — Jayden Jackson 171-1,761 rushing, 10.3, 28 TDs; Bryson Washington 170-1,744 rushing, 10.3, 27 TDs; Collin Smitherman 69-637 rushing, 9.3, 11 TDs; Ike Eaton 92-496 rushing, 5.6, 4 TDs; Colt Lowry 491 passing (19-44, 7 TDs, 5 int.); Colby Smith 148 tackles & 5 FR; Brayden Youree 137 tackles; Noah Tart 6 int. & 70 tackles, Landen Lorenz 4 int. & 79 tackles; Devyn Hidrogo 4 int. & 53-356 rushing, 6.7, 4 TDs & 8-213 receiving, 26.6, 2 TDs); Major Kimbrough 87 tackles

Et cetera: Franklin, defending state champ in 3A-II, was ranked first in 3A-I in Texas Football’s final regular-season poll with Malakoff second and Columbus third. The Harris Ratings has Franklin, Malakoff, Brock and Columbus as the top four. … Columbus lost in the regional semifinals last year to Lorena. It advanced past this round in 2019, beating Hallettsville en route to the semifinals where it lost to Grandview. Columbus coach Matt Schobel is 45-11 in four seasons at his alma mater where he played quarterback. Franklin’s Mark Fannin is 41-3 in three seasons. Schobel signed with A&M but after redshirting his freshman season he transferred to TCU, where he moved to tight end. He played four years in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals. … Franklin has made postseason annually starting in 2007. … Franklin has won 29 straight games since losing 35-34 to Canadian in the 2020 3A-DII title game. … Franklin has rushed for 5,569 yards, averaging 428.4 per game. Franklin has punted six times, half of them in the playoffs.

Next: vs. Llano (12-0) or Edna (12-1) who played Thursday night

Class 2A Division II: Burton Panthers vs. Granger Lions, Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Granger (11-2, 6-0 in 13-2A-II): Hubbard 28-6; Thorndale 34-36 OT; Holland 28-20; Goldthwaite 42-26; Bruni 35-6; Iola 38-0; Bremond 31-28; Chilton 19-34. Milano 6-1, 2-1: Waco Reicher 41-7; Central Texas Christian 41-7; Meridian 53-6; Cypress Christian 30-29; Bartlett 48-0; Iola 41-6; Bremond 21-36; Milano 45-14; Bartlett 45-12; Somerville 60-13; D’Hanis 41-6; Falls City 35-15

Burton (12-0, 6-0 in 14-2A-II): Holland 21-18; Hearne 6-0 OT; Schulenburg 51-33; Falls City 13-12; Yorktown 40-0; Louise 54-7; Snook 54-12; Runge 39-8; Somerville 71-20; Milano 47-0; Rocksprings 55-0; Chilton 7-0

Harris Ratings: Burton by 14

Statistics: Burton — Tyrone Gilmon 94-985 rushing, 10.5, 19 TDs; Delvin Gantt 87-850, rushing, 9.8, 11 TDs; Pierson Spies 103-764 rushing, 7.4, 7 TDs; Colby Beck 444 passing (30-52, 5 TDs, 4 int.).

Et cetera: Burton was ranked second in Texas Football’s last regular-season poll behind Mart with Granger 10th. The Harris Ratings has Mart first followed by Albany, Wellington and Burton with Granger ninth. … Burton last year in the quarterfinals lost to Falls City. Burton’s deepest run is a trio of trips to the state semifinals, the last in 2017, falling to Tenaha. … Burton beat Granger in the regionals in 2011 (17-7) and ’18 (47-7) in other playoff meetings between the two. … Granger, which won the 2A title in 1997 by beating Wheeler, last was in the quarterfinals in 2007, beating Shiner before losing to Alto in the semifinals. Burton is 12-0 for the first time in school history. The school record for victories is 13. The teams in 2016 and ’17 where both 13-2, losing in the semifinals.

Next: vs. Mart (13-0) or Lovelady (12-0) who play Friday at Tigerland Stadium. Burton’s Jason Hodde, who is in his 11th season, is 93-45.

— ROBERT CESSNA