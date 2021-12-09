Brazos Valley football capsules for Dec. 10

Et cetera: Mansfield Summit finished second in district to Colleyville Heritage but won the rematch in last week’s state quarterfinals. Summit has won seven straight after starting 4-3. Summit’s losses include Jenks, Oklahoma, which won the state’s 6A-I title and Austin Westlake, which is in the 6A-II state semifinals this week. A year ago, the Jaguars were 4-4 before reaching the state semifinals for the first time, losing to Denton Ryan 49-35. DT Adedire (6-3, 250) is a three-star recruit who has pledged to TCU. He’s ranked 100th in the state by 247sports.com. S Ahmaad Moses (5-11, 193) is a 3-start recruit rated 181st. Summit’s coach is Channon Hall who graduated from A&M Consolidated in 1996. He played for Ross Rogers. Hall, who coached five seasons at Killeen Shoemaker, is 67-57 with seven playoff trips. Summit’s first season was 2002. It had 10-win seasons in 2011 and ’15 before setting the school record for victories in a season at 11 last week. ... College Station was ranked second in Class 5A-DI behind Denton Ryan by Texas Football in the final regular-season poll, but the Harris Ratings has College Station first followed by Denton Ryan, Katy Paetow, Mansfield Summit and Colleyville Heritage. ... College Station’s Lingren is a three-star recruit ranked 151st in the state. OL Cory Hendrix (6-5, 311) is a three-star recruit pledged to SMU who is 182nd and Thomas is a three-star recruit ranked 225th . ... College Station’s first season was in 2014. The Cougars are 87-18 overall, including 19-6 in the playoffs, all under head coach Steve Huff. CS won the 5A Division II state title in 2017, beating Aledo 20-19. ...