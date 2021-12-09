Brazos Valley football capsules for Dec. 10

Class 5A Division I state semifinals
College Station Cougars vs. Mansfield Summit Jaguars, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium
Thus far: College Station 14-0, 8-0 in 8-5A — Hutto 59-11; Fort Bend Bush 49-7; Magnolia 38-10; New Caney Porter 45-3; New Caney 35-6; Lufkin 56-7; Cleveland 76-0; Caney Creek 70-0; Waller 70-0; Magnolia West 41-20; McKinney North 49-10; Frisco Lone Star 55-21; Frisco Wakeland 45-35; Denton Ryan 26-0.
Mansfield Summit 11-3, 6-1 in 4-5A — Jenks (Okla.) 14-20 OT; Mansfield 34-14; Austin Westlake 21-59; Burleson Centennial 47-26; Mansfield Legacy 41-0; Richland 40-16; Colleyville Heritage 34-35; Red Oak 35-2; Midlothian 42-21; North Richland Hills 39-14; Azle 38-14; El Paso Chapin 56-7; Midlothian 28-20; Colleyville Heritage 21-9
Harris Ratings: College Station by 14
Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)
Statistics: College Station — QB Jett Huff 206-271-2,779, 41 TDs, 4 INTs. RB Marquise Collins 289-2,395, 8.3, 34 TDs; 11-216, 19.6, 3 TDs receiving. WR Traylen Suel 69-863, 12.5, 15 TDs; 20 PR-262, 13.1. RB Nathaniel Palmer 112-868, 7.8, 9 TDs. WR Dalton Carnes 48-728, 15.2, 11 TDs. WB Bradley Jones 19-179, 9.4, 5 TDs receiving; 16-187, 11.7, 3 TDs rushing. TE Houston Thomas 37-635, 17.2, 7 TDs. LB Jaxson Slanker 159 tackles, 10 TFL. LB Harrison Robinson 115 tackles, 14 TFL, 6 QPBs. DB Kyle Walsh 86 tackles, 6 PBU. MLB Jaxxon Edwards 80 tackles. T Connor Lingren 74 tackles, 21 TFL, 14 QBPs. E Caleb Skow 72 tackles, 13 TFL. LB Kolton Griswold 63 tackles, 13 TFL, 6 QBPs. E Korbin Johnson 58 tackles, 25 TFL, 10 QBPs. P Dawson Schremp 41.9 avg. CS averages 269.1 yards rushing and 201.4 yards passing per game. The Cougars allow 96.2 yards rushing per game and 121.7 yards passing.
Summit — QB David Hopkins 111-213-1,754, 19 TDs, 10 INTs.; 119-619, 5.2, 11 TDs. Orlando Scales 128-1,295, 10.1, 9 TDs; RB Keon Hobbs 167-1,112, 6.7, 14 TDs; 16-119, 7.4, 2 TDs receiving; WR Kenya Powell 34-742, 21.8, 10 TDs. WR Bryan Spotwood Jr., 41-659, 16.1, 10 TDs. DE Joseph Adedire 68 tackles, 20 TFL
Et cetera: Mansfield Summit finished second in district to Colleyville Heritage but won the rematch in last week’s state quarterfinals. Summit has won seven straight after starting 4-3. Summit’s losses include Jenks, Oklahoma, which won the state’s 6A-I title and Austin Westlake, which is in the 6A-II state semifinals this week. A year ago, the Jaguars were 4-4 before reaching the state semifinals for the first time, losing to Denton Ryan 49-35. DT Adedire (6-3, 250) is a three-star recruit who has pledged to TCU. He’s ranked 100th in the state by 247sports.com. S Ahmaad Moses (5-11, 193) is a 3-start recruit rated 181st. Summit’s coach is Channon Hall who graduated from A&M Consolidated in 1996. He played for Ross Rogers. Hall, who coached five seasons at Killeen Shoemaker, is 67-57 with seven playoff trips. Summit’s first season was 2002. It had 10-win seasons in 2011 and ’15 before setting the school record for victories in a season at 11 last week. ... College Station was ranked second in Class 5A-DI behind Denton Ryan by Texas Football in the final regular-season poll, but the Harris Ratings has College Station first followed by Denton Ryan, Katy Paetow, Mansfield Summit and Colleyville Heritage. ... College Station’s Lingren is a three-star recruit ranked 151st in the state. OL Cory Hendrix (6-5, 311) is a three-star recruit pledged to SMU who is 182nd and Thomas is a three-star recruit ranked 225th . ... College Station’s first season was in 2014. The Cougars are 87-18 overall, including 19-6 in the playoffs, all under head coach Steve Huff. CS won the 5A Division II state title in 2017, beating Aledo 20-19. ...
Next: The winner plays the Katy Paetow (13-1)-Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (12-2) winner at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the state title.
Class 3A Division II state semifinals
Franklin Lions vs. Waskom Wildcats, 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Mesquite
Thus far: Franklin 14-0, 6-0 in 13-3A: Lorena 27-20; Hearne 55-15; Cameron 41-21; Troy 65-10; Lexington 49-12; Riesel 75-13; Rogers 56-7; Florence 73-6; Buffalo 77-3; Clifton 57-0; Danbury 63-7; Stockdale 70-6; Riesel 60-0; Poth 66-0.
Waskom 13-1, 6-0 in 13-3A: Garrison 45-0; Timpson 28-49; Shelbyville 60-14; Arp 56-6; Ore City 70-6; Hughes Springs 42-0; Queen City 77-14; Harleton 67-0; Elysian Fields 42-12; New Diana 85-14; Corrigan-Camden 62-7; Troup 56-20; Newton 42-6; Daingerfield 34-8
Harris Ratings: Franklin by 7
Radio: KMVL (100.5 FM)
Statistics: Franklin — RB/FS Bryson Washington 70-1,168, 16.7, 18 TDs; 97 tackles. RB Bobby Washington 126-1,510, 12.0, 24 TDs. RB/DB Malcolm Murphy 62-1,121, 18.0, 15 TDs rushing; 11-224, 20.4, 3 TDs receiving; 13 PBU. RB Jayden Jackson 62-896, 14.5, 11 TDs. QB Marcus Wade 39-76-1,146, 20 TDs, 2 INTs. WR Hayden Helton 15-468 yards, 31.2, 7 TDs. CB Darren Daugherty has 4 INTs, 15 PBU. LB Colby Smith 125 tackles. LB Bayden Youree has 117 tackles. LB Haze Tomascik 93 tackles, 12 TFL. OLB Seth Shamblin 84 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 sacks. L Luis Munoz 71 tackles, 10 TFL. L Major Kimbrough 66 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks.
Waskom — QB Cole Watson 43-78-906 yards, 12 TDs, 4 INTs.; 123-1,145, 9.3 rushing, 26 TDs. RB Tesean Hamilton 120-1,004 yards, 8.4, 16 TDs. RB D.J. Feaster 79-1,299, 21 TDs, 16.4; 10-153-2 TDs receiving. WR Carson Gonzalez 15-384, 25.6, 5 TDs. WB/CB Zay Thomas 19-285, 15.0, 7 TDs rushing; 15 PR-318, 21.2, 4 TDs; 7 KOR-245, 35.0, 1 TD; 61 tackles, 4 INTs., 2 blocked kicks. LB Markus Gonzalez 80 tackles. DE Daveon Williams 82 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 16 TFL. MLB Trey Stevenson 143 tackles, 27 TFL, 7 sacks, 11 QBPs. Waskom has rushed for 5,543 yards with 90 TDs and passed for 906 yards, 12 TDs. The defense has 23 sacks, 16 FR and 10 INTs. ... Franklin has rushed for 6,148 yards on 527 carries (11.7). The defense has 26 sacks, 8 FR and 14 INTs.
Et cetera: Franklin was ranked first in Class 3A-II in Texas Football’s final regular season poll. Franklin is ranked first by the Harris Ratings followed by Gunter, Waskom, Holliday and Newton. ... Franklin was the 3A-DII state runner-up last year to Canadian (35-34). The Lions also were the 3A-DII runners-up in 2015 to Waskom (33-21). ... Waskom won its first 3A-II title in 2014, beating Newton 41-22. Waskom coach Whitney Keeling is in his 12th season. He’s 113-39. Waskom was 45-2 from 2013-15. Franklin coach Mark Fannin (26-3) is in his second season. He replaced Mike Hedrick (307-163-11) who was 129-40 in 14 seasons, making the playoffs every year.