agate
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Brazos Valley Football Box Scores

  • 0
bryan pik
MEREDITH SEAVER, THE EAGLE

Brazos Valley Box Scores

Bryan 67, Waller 21

Waller 7 14 0 0 — 21

Bryan 14 27 14 12 — 67

First Quarter

BRYAN — Javalen Wade 17 run (Josue Velazquez kick) 10:36. 5 plays-75 yards

WALLER — Matthew Brown 3 run (Erik Cornejo kick) 7:40. 9 plays-74 yards

BRYAN — Terrence Lewis 76 punt return 4:02

Second Quarter

BRYAN — Derek Ramsey 16 pass from Malcom Gooden (Velazquez kick) 11:16. 7 plays-75 yards

BRYAN — Lewis 62 pass from Gooden (Kelvin Zalaya kick) 9:18. 3 plays-56 yards

WALLER — Ja’dein Carter 3 run (Cornejo kick) 5:30. 9 plays-53 yards

BRYAN — Lewis 11 pass from Gooden (Velazquez kick) 3:25. 7 plays-70 yards

WALLER — Jacob Robinson 50 pass from Jordan Duncan (Cornejo kick). 2:19. 3 plays-71 yards

BRYAN — Tyson Turner 7 pass from Gooden (kick failed) :35. 2 plays-52 yards

Third Quarter

BRYAN — Gooden 8 run (Velazquez kick) 5:20. 12 plays-91 yards

BRYAN — Gooden 5 run (Cornejo kick) 2:09. 7-plays-69 yards

Fourth Quarter

BRYAN — Tate Schneringer 1 run (kick failed) 11:32. 6 plays-54 yards

BRYAN — Titus Runnels 9 run (kick failed) 3:03. 9 plays-64 yards

WAL BRY

First downs 16 31

Total yards 365 617

Rushes-yards 38-210 43-335

Passing yards 155 282

Comp-att-int 14-26-0 16-25-0

Punts-avg. 7-36 2-45.0

Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-0

Penalties-yards 15-110 8-92

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WALLER: Robinson 14-120; Alex Barrs 16-65. BRYAN: Wade 11-110; Schneringer 14-92; Runnels 5-53; Gooden 7-45; Isaiah Nutall 5-30

PASSING — WALLER: Duncan 14-22-155-0. BRYAN: Gooden 16-25-282-0

RECEIVING — WALLER: Carter 5-51. BRYAN: Turner 5-90; Ramsey 2-20; Lewis 3-110

A&M Consolidated 38, Huntsville 13

Huntsville 0 7 6 0 — 13

Consol 7 21 10 0 — 38

First Quarter

CONSOL — Keshun Thomas, 2 run (Mo Foketi kick). 6 plays-26 yards 7:31

Second Quarter

CONSOL — Wesley Watson, 3 pass from Will Hargett (Foketi kick). 10:50

CONSOL — Watson, 57 pass from Hargett (Foketi kick); 1 play-57 yards 5:41

HUNTSVILLE — Savion Conteh, 52 pass from Austin Taylor (kick good). 4:01

CONSOL — Thomas, 74-yard run (Foketi kick). 2 plays-74 yards. 3:38

Third Quarter

CONSOL — Carter Frank, 69 pass from Hargett (kick good). 3 plays-73 yards. 10:23

HUNTSVILLE — Conteh, 80 pass from Taylor. (kick failed)

CONSOL — Foketi, 25 FG. 9:12

CON HUN

First downs 15 13

Rushes-yards 31-145 15-(-1)

Passing yards 212 251

Total yards 357 250

Passes comp.-att.int. 12-18-0 12-27-1

Fumbles-lost 1-1; 1-1

Penalties-yards 7-75 5-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CONSOL: Keshun Thomas, 14-124. HUNTSVILLE: Jawann Giddens, 7-10

PASSING — CONSOL: Will Hargett, 7-11-0-184. HUNTSVILLE: Austin Taylor, 15-for-27, 251

RECEIVING — CONSOL: Frank, 2-83; Wesley Watson 2-60. HUNTSVILLE: Conteh, 3-145

Willis 73, Rudder 14

Rudder 7 7 0 0 — 14

Willis 28 28 10 7 — 73

First Quarter

WILLIS — A’Mauree Holmes 27 pass from Derek Lagway (Alexander Burns kick)

WILLIS — Terri Lawrence 29 pass from Lagway (Burns kick)

WILLIS — Lawrence 6 run (Burns kick)

WILLIS — Lagway 37 run (Burns kick)

RUDDER — Jaquise Martin 43 run (Antonio Gonzales kick)

WILLIS — Jalen Mickens 14 pass from Lagway (Burns kick)

Second Quarter

WILLIS — Lawrence 22 pass from Lagway (Burns kick)

RUDDER — Martin 79 pass from Xavier Ramirez (Gonzales kick)

WILLIS — Macin Connell fumble recovery (Burns kick)

WILLIS — Debraun Hampton 26 pass from Lagway (Burns kick)

Third Quarter

WILLIS — Hampton 32 pass from Lagway (Burns kick)

WILLIS — Burns 43 FG

Fourth Quarter

WILLIS — Daylin Robinson 62 pass from Hutton Hoegemeyer (Burns kick)

RUD WIL

First downs 11 28

Rushes-yards 57 146

Passing yards 230 398

Comp-att-int15-34-0 23-31-0

Total yards 287 544

Punts-avg.4-24.3 0-0

Fumbles-lost 1-1 4-2

Penalties-yards 10-111 2-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — RUDDER: Cody Billings 2-11, Nate Scouton 6-13, Martin 4-53, Montavian Reed 3-9, Austin Isom 1-1. WILLIS: Derek Lagway 10-68, Terri Lawrence 6-45, A’Mauree Holmes 1-10, Hutton Hoegemeyer 3-7, Payton Alberts 1-10, Marquis Wynne 2-6

PASSING — RUDDER: Billings 2-5-0-27, Ramirez 13-28-1-203. WILLIS: Lagway 21-28-0-336, Hutton Hoegemeyer 3-62-0.

RECEIVING — RUDDER: Kevin Homes 6-43, Nate Figgers 2-36, Caleb Coo 1-7, Martin 3-97, Reed 1-20, Austin Isom 2-27. WILLIS: Lawrence 4-82, Daylin Robinson 4-92, Debraun Hampton 6-115, A’Mauree Holmes 2-33, Jalen Mickens 5-54, Zach Long 1-22.

Navasota 41, Navarro 14

Navarro 7 7 0 0 — 14

Navasota 21 14 7 0 — 41

First Quarter

NAVASOTA — Deontray Scott 73 run (Juan Vargas kick)

NAVARRO — Colton Chambers, 12 run

NAVASOTA — Zymerick Taylor 16 run (Vargas kick)

NAVASOTA — Scott 38 run (Vargas kick)

Second Quarter

NAVASOTA — Taylor 49 run (Vargas kick)

NAVASOTA — Colten Chambers 6 run (Vargas kick)

NAVASOTA — Scott 5 run (Vargas kick)

Third Quarter

NAVASOTA — Scott 38 run (Vargas kick failed)

NSTA NVRO

First downs 14 19

Total yards 366 364

Rushes-yards 326 300

Passing yards 45 64

Comp-att-int 4-9-0 3-9-0

Punts-avg. 0-0 0-0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-yards 90 45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — NAVASOTA: Scott 9-223, Zymerick Taylor 8-88, Artavion Therford 7-18.

PASSING — NAVASOTA: Javyn Jessie 4-7-0-45

RECEIVING — NAVASOTA: Teta Scott 2-22.

Franklin 22, Woodville 12

Woodville 0 0 6 6 — 12

Franklin 7 15 0 0 — 22

First Quarter

FRANKLIN — Jayden Jackson 1 run (Cort Lowry kick) 4:35

Second Quarter

FRANKLIN — Bryson Washington 60 run (Lowry kick) 11:16

FRANKLIN — Collin Smitherman 32 run (Washington run) 2:50

Third Quarter

WOODVILLE — Jatavion Taylor 1 run (run failed) 0:14

Fourth Quarter

WOODVILLE — Ralon Williams 4 run (run failed) 2:30

WOD FRA

First downs 13 19

Total yards 207 306

Rushes-yards 110 289

Passing yards 97 27

Comp-att-int 8-19-1 1-5-1

Punts-avg. 2-26 2-20

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 4-20 15-135

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — FRANKLIN: Washington 12-129, Jackson 13-62.

PASSING — FRANKLIN: Lowry 1-5-1-27

RECEIVING — FRANKLIN: Braden Smith 1-27

Cameron 71, Lago Vista 35

Cameron 13 23 28 7 — 71

Lago Vista 16 12 7 0 — 35

First Quarter

CAMERON — Braylan Drake 15 run (kick failed)

LAGO VISTA — Bowen Stobb returns missed extra point

LAGO VISTA — Stobb 26 run (Marlon Gavarrete kick)

CAMERON — Armando Reyes 4 run (Landen Greene kick)

LAGO VISTA — Ethan Helton 82 pass from Stobb (Gavarrete kick)

Second Quarter

CAMERON — Tavares Crittendon 5 run (Greene kick)

LAGO VISTA — Helton 30 pass from Stobb (Gavarrete kick failed)

CAMERON — Kason Goolsby 80 pass from Drake (Trayjen Wilcox run)

CAMERON — Reyes 4 run (Wilcox pass from Drake)

LAGO VISTA — David Garcia 2 run (Gavarrete kick failed)

Third Quarter

CAMERON — Greene 34 return of blocked FG (Greene kick)

CAMERON — Ja’qualyn Fields 19 pass from Drake (Greene kick)

CAMERON — Charlie Mayer 17 pass from Drake (Greene kick)

CAMERON — Kardarius Bradley 30 run (Greene kick)

LAGO VISTA — Berend Kahlden 42 pass from Stobb (Gavarrete kick)

Fourth Quarter

CAMERON — Bradley 26 pass from Drake (Greene kick)

CAM LV

First downs 25 19

Total yards 425 422

Rushes-yards 172 155

Passing yards 253 267

Comp-att-int 16-21-0 13-24-0

Punts-avg. 2-32.5 3-20.3

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-yards 3-25 9-80

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CAMERON: Goolsby 1-4, Reyes 7-30, Wilcox 3-26, Bradley 15-112, Keshon Johnson 1-2. LAGO VISTA: Miles Topo 6-11, Stobb 14-115, Swayde Griffin 1-2, Wyatt Herring 6-21, David Garcia 4-8.

PASSING — CAMERON: Drake 16-21-0-253. LAGO VISTA: Stobb 13-24-0-267

RECEIVING — CAMERON: Goolsby 3-104, Fields 1-19, Reyes 3-24, Wilcox 4-25, Connor Jeter 2-36, Mayer 3-45. LAGO VISTA: Berend Kahlden 4-97, Gavin Smith 1-8, Helton 7-149.

Centerville 35, Buffalo 6

Buffalo 0 0 6 0 — 6

Centerville 6 17 12 0 — 35

First Quarter

CENTERVILLE — Paxton Hancock 59 run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

CENTERVILLE — Jake Pineda 38 FG

CENTERVILLE — Hancock 68 run (Pineda kick)

CENTERVILLE — Cameron Pate 49 pass from Riley Winkler (Pineda kick)

Third Quarter

CENTERVILLE — Zontoya Holley 27 run (kick failed)

BUFFALO — 8 pass (run failed)

CENTERVILLE — Hancock 55 run (kick failed)

BUF CEN

First downs 10 12

Total yards 155 328

Rushes-yards 80 279

Passing yards 75 72

Comp-att-int 6-14-0 3-7-1

Punts-avg. 4-31 2-48

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 5-25 10-85

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CENTERVILLE: Hancock 13-228, Holley 2-28.

PASSING — CENTERVILLE: Winkler 3-7-1-72.

RECEIVING — CENTERVILLE: Pate 1-49, Ethan Fori 1-15, Zach Taylor 1-8.

Burton 21, Holland 18

Burton 14 0 7 0 — 21

Holland 0 10 0 8 — 18

First Quarter

BURTON — Tyrone Gilmon 2 run (D’Mitry Schulte kick)

BURTON — Gilmon 5 run (Schulte kick)

Second Quarter

HOLLAND — Mason Chaney 20 FG

HOLLAND — Ryan Steglich 37 run (Jose Arzola kick)

Third Quarter

BURTON — Gilmon 45 run (Schulte kick)

Fourth Quarter

HOLLAND — Desi Cantu 1 run (Colton Cagill pass from Cantu)

BUR HOL

First downs 9 13

Total yards 223 246

Rushes-yards 36-216 32-171

Passing yards 7 75

Comp-att-int 3-8-0 5-20-1

Punts-avg. 7-38 5-34.4

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-yards 9-90 4-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — BURTON: Chad Schubert 13-115; Gilmon 7-80; Delvin Gantt 3-21. HOLLAND: Steglich 11-126

PASSING — BURTON: Vicente Veliz 3-7-7-0. HOLLAND: Cantu 5-20-75-1

RECEIVING — BURTON: Gantt 1-10. HOLLAND: Christian Michalek 2-35

Rockdale 38, Teague 29

Rockdale 14 3 0 21 — 39

Teague 0 7 14 8 — 29

First Quarter

ROCKDALE — Blaydn Barcak 13 run (Daniel Romero kick)

ROCKDALE — Robert Owens 64 pass from Barcak (Romero kick)

Second Quarter

ROCKDALE — Romero 25 FG

TEAGUE — Shamar Davis 1 run (Henry Cardona kick)

Third Quarter

TEAGUE — Jehmel Rice 34 pass from Zak Leija (Cardona kick)

TEAGUE — Davis 28 run (Cardona kick)

Fourth Quarter

ROCKDALE — Kemar Spencer 1 run (Romero kick)

TEAGUE — Rice 27 pass from Leija (Cardona kick)

ROCKDALE —Spencer 5 run (Romero kick)

ROC TEG

First downs 30 14

Total yards 476 359

Rushes-yards 42-256 28-137

Passing yards 220 222

Comp-att-int 16-20-1 11-19-1

Punts-avg. 2-7 3-29.3

Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1

Penalties-yards 6-45 9-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — ROCKDALE: Barcak 20-120; Spencer 18-112. TEAGUE: Davis 7-59; Rice 9-32

PASSING — ROCKDALE: Barcak 16-20-220-1. TEAGUE: Leija 8-16-151-1

RECEIVING — ROCKDALE: Owens 11-193; Riley Spears 4-32. TEAGUE: Rice 9-152; Korey Siler 1-59

