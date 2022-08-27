Brazos Valley Football Box Scores

Brazos Valley Box Scores
Bryan 67, Waller 21
Waller 7 14 0 0 — 21
Bryan 14 27 14 12 — 67
First Quarter
BRYAN — Javalen Wade 17 run (Josue Velazquez kick) 10:36. 5 plays-75 yards
WALLER — Matthew Brown 3 run (Erik Cornejo kick) 7:40. 9 plays-74 yards
BRYAN — Terrence Lewis 76 punt return 4:02
Second Quarter
BRYAN — Derek Ramsey 16 pass from Malcom Gooden (Velazquez kick) 11:16. 7 plays-75 yards
BRYAN — Lewis 62 pass from Gooden (Kelvin Zalaya kick) 9:18. 3 plays-56 yards
People are also reading…
WALLER — Ja’dein Carter 3 run (Cornejo kick) 5:30. 9 plays-53 yards
BRYAN — Lewis 11 pass from Gooden (Velazquez kick) 3:25. 7 plays-70 yards
WALLER — Jacob Robinson 50 pass from Jordan Duncan (Cornejo kick). 2:19. 3 plays-71 yards
BRYAN — Tyson Turner 7 pass from Gooden (kick failed) :35. 2 plays-52 yards
Third Quarter
BRYAN — Gooden 8 run (Velazquez kick) 5:20. 12 plays-91 yards
BRYAN — Gooden 5 run (Cornejo kick) 2:09. 7-plays-69 yards
Fourth Quarter
BRYAN — Tate Schneringer 1 run (kick failed) 11:32. 6 plays-54 yards
BRYAN — Titus Runnels 9 run (kick failed) 3:03. 9 plays-64 yards
WAL BRY
First downs 16 31
Total yards 365 617
Rushes-yards 38-210 43-335
Passing yards 155 282
Comp-att-int 14-26-0 16-25-0
Punts-avg. 7-36 2-45.0
Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 15-110 8-92
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WALLER: Robinson 14-120; Alex Barrs 16-65. BRYAN: Wade 11-110; Schneringer 14-92; Runnels 5-53; Gooden 7-45; Isaiah Nutall 5-30
PASSING — WALLER: Duncan 14-22-155-0. BRYAN: Gooden 16-25-282-0
RECEIVING — WALLER: Carter 5-51. BRYAN: Turner 5-90; Ramsey 2-20; Lewis 3-110
A&M Consolidated 38, Huntsville 13
Huntsville 0 7 6 0 — 13
Consol 7 21 10 0 — 38
First Quarter
CONSOL — Keshun Thomas, 2 run (Mo Foketi kick). 6 plays-26 yards 7:31
Second Quarter
CONSOL — Wesley Watson, 3 pass from Will Hargett (Foketi kick). 10:50
CONSOL — Watson, 57 pass from Hargett (Foketi kick); 1 play-57 yards 5:41
HUNTSVILLE — Savion Conteh, 52 pass from Austin Taylor (kick good). 4:01
CONSOL — Thomas, 74-yard run (Foketi kick). 2 plays-74 yards. 3:38
Third Quarter
CONSOL — Carter Frank, 69 pass from Hargett (kick good). 3 plays-73 yards. 10:23
HUNTSVILLE — Conteh, 80 pass from Taylor. (kick failed)
CONSOL — Foketi, 25 FG. 9:12
CON HUN
First downs 15 13
Rushes-yards 31-145 15-(-1)
Passing yards 212 251
Total yards 357 250
Passes comp.-att.int. 12-18-0 12-27-1
Fumbles-lost 1-1; 1-1
Penalties-yards 7-75 5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CONSOL: Keshun Thomas, 14-124. HUNTSVILLE: Jawann Giddens, 7-10
PASSING — CONSOL: Will Hargett, 7-11-0-184. HUNTSVILLE: Austin Taylor, 15-for-27, 251
RECEIVING — CONSOL: Frank, 2-83; Wesley Watson 2-60. HUNTSVILLE: Conteh, 3-145
Willis 73, Rudder 14
Rudder 7 7 0 0 — 14
Willis 28 28 10 7 — 73
First Quarter
WILLIS — A’Mauree Holmes 27 pass from Derek Lagway (Alexander Burns kick)
WILLIS — Terri Lawrence 29 pass from Lagway (Burns kick)
WILLIS — Lawrence 6 run (Burns kick)
WILLIS — Lagway 37 run (Burns kick)
RUDDER — Jaquise Martin 43 run (Antonio Gonzales kick)
WILLIS — Jalen Mickens 14 pass from Lagway (Burns kick)
Second Quarter
WILLIS — Lawrence 22 pass from Lagway (Burns kick)
RUDDER — Martin 79 pass from Xavier Ramirez (Gonzales kick)
WILLIS — Macin Connell fumble recovery (Burns kick)
WILLIS — Debraun Hampton 26 pass from Lagway (Burns kick)
Third Quarter
WILLIS — Hampton 32 pass from Lagway (Burns kick)
WILLIS — Burns 43 FG
Fourth Quarter
WILLIS — Daylin Robinson 62 pass from Hutton Hoegemeyer (Burns kick)
RUD WIL
First downs 11 28
Rushes-yards 57 146
Passing yards 230 398
Comp-att-int15-34-0 23-31-0
Total yards 287 544
Punts-avg.4-24.3 0-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 4-2
Penalties-yards 10-111 2-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — RUDDER: Cody Billings 2-11, Nate Scouton 6-13, Martin 4-53, Montavian Reed 3-9, Austin Isom 1-1. WILLIS: Derek Lagway 10-68, Terri Lawrence 6-45, A’Mauree Holmes 1-10, Hutton Hoegemeyer 3-7, Payton Alberts 1-10, Marquis Wynne 2-6
PASSING — RUDDER: Billings 2-5-0-27, Ramirez 13-28-1-203. WILLIS: Lagway 21-28-0-336, Hutton Hoegemeyer 3-62-0.
RECEIVING — RUDDER: Kevin Homes 6-43, Nate Figgers 2-36, Caleb Coo 1-7, Martin 3-97, Reed 1-20, Austin Isom 2-27. WILLIS: Lawrence 4-82, Daylin Robinson 4-92, Debraun Hampton 6-115, A’Mauree Holmes 2-33, Jalen Mickens 5-54, Zach Long 1-22.
Navasota 41, Navarro 14
Navarro 7 7 0 0 — 14
Navasota 21 14 7 0 — 41
First Quarter
NAVASOTA — Deontray Scott 73 run (Juan Vargas kick)
NAVARRO — Colton Chambers, 12 run
NAVASOTA — Zymerick Taylor 16 run (Vargas kick)
NAVASOTA — Scott 38 run (Vargas kick)
Second Quarter
NAVASOTA — Taylor 49 run (Vargas kick)
NAVASOTA — Colten Chambers 6 run (Vargas kick)
NAVASOTA — Scott 5 run (Vargas kick)
Third Quarter
NAVASOTA — Scott 38 run (Vargas kick failed)
NSTA NVRO
First downs 14 19
Total yards 366 364
Rushes-yards 326 300
Passing yards 45 64
Comp-att-int 4-9-0 3-9-0
Punts-avg. 0-0 0-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 90 45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — NAVASOTA: Scott 9-223, Zymerick Taylor 8-88, Artavion Therford 7-18.
PASSING — NAVASOTA: Javyn Jessie 4-7-0-45
RECEIVING — NAVASOTA: Teta Scott 2-22.
Franklin 22, Woodville 12
Woodville 0 0 6 6 — 12
Franklin 7 15 0 0 — 22
First Quarter
FRANKLIN — Jayden Jackson 1 run (Cort Lowry kick) 4:35
Second Quarter
FRANKLIN — Bryson Washington 60 run (Lowry kick) 11:16
FRANKLIN — Collin Smitherman 32 run (Washington run) 2:50
Third Quarter
WOODVILLE — Jatavion Taylor 1 run (run failed) 0:14
Fourth Quarter
WOODVILLE — Ralon Williams 4 run (run failed) 2:30
WOD FRA
First downs 13 19
Total yards 207 306
Rushes-yards 110 289
Passing yards 97 27
Comp-att-int 8-19-1 1-5-1
Punts-avg. 2-26 2-20
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 4-20 15-135
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — FRANKLIN: Washington 12-129, Jackson 13-62.
PASSING — FRANKLIN: Lowry 1-5-1-27
RECEIVING — FRANKLIN: Braden Smith 1-27
Cameron 71, Lago Vista 35
Cameron 13 23 28 7 — 71
Lago Vista 16 12 7 0 — 35
First Quarter
CAMERON — Braylan Drake 15 run (kick failed)
LAGO VISTA — Bowen Stobb returns missed extra point
LAGO VISTA — Stobb 26 run (Marlon Gavarrete kick)
CAMERON — Armando Reyes 4 run (Landen Greene kick)
LAGO VISTA — Ethan Helton 82 pass from Stobb (Gavarrete kick)
Second Quarter
CAMERON — Tavares Crittendon 5 run (Greene kick)
LAGO VISTA — Helton 30 pass from Stobb (Gavarrete kick failed)
CAMERON — Kason Goolsby 80 pass from Drake (Trayjen Wilcox run)
CAMERON — Reyes 4 run (Wilcox pass from Drake)
LAGO VISTA — David Garcia 2 run (Gavarrete kick failed)
Third Quarter
CAMERON — Greene 34 return of blocked FG (Greene kick)
CAMERON — Ja’qualyn Fields 19 pass from Drake (Greene kick)
CAMERON — Charlie Mayer 17 pass from Drake (Greene kick)
CAMERON — Kardarius Bradley 30 run (Greene kick)
LAGO VISTA — Berend Kahlden 42 pass from Stobb (Gavarrete kick)
Fourth Quarter
CAMERON — Bradley 26 pass from Drake (Greene kick)
CAM LV
First downs 25 19
Total yards 425 422
Rushes-yards 172 155
Passing yards 253 267
Comp-att-int 16-21-0 13-24-0
Punts-avg. 2-32.5 3-20.3
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 3-25 9-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CAMERON: Goolsby 1-4, Reyes 7-30, Wilcox 3-26, Bradley 15-112, Keshon Johnson 1-2. LAGO VISTA: Miles Topo 6-11, Stobb 14-115, Swayde Griffin 1-2, Wyatt Herring 6-21, David Garcia 4-8.
PASSING — CAMERON: Drake 16-21-0-253. LAGO VISTA: Stobb 13-24-0-267
RECEIVING — CAMERON: Goolsby 3-104, Fields 1-19, Reyes 3-24, Wilcox 4-25, Connor Jeter 2-36, Mayer 3-45. LAGO VISTA: Berend Kahlden 4-97, Gavin Smith 1-8, Helton 7-149.
Centerville 35, Buffalo 6
Buffalo 0 0 6 0 — 6
Centerville 6 17 12 0 — 35
First Quarter
CENTERVILLE — Paxton Hancock 59 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
CENTERVILLE — Jake Pineda 38 FG
CENTERVILLE — Hancock 68 run (Pineda kick)
CENTERVILLE — Cameron Pate 49 pass from Riley Winkler (Pineda kick)
Third Quarter
CENTERVILLE — Zontoya Holley 27 run (kick failed)
BUFFALO — 8 pass (run failed)
CENTERVILLE — Hancock 55 run (kick failed)
BUF CEN
First downs 10 12
Total yards 155 328
Rushes-yards 80 279
Passing yards 75 72
Comp-att-int 6-14-0 3-7-1
Punts-avg. 4-31 2-48
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-25 10-85
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CENTERVILLE: Hancock 13-228, Holley 2-28.
PASSING — CENTERVILLE: Winkler 3-7-1-72.
RECEIVING — CENTERVILLE: Pate 1-49, Ethan Fori 1-15, Zach Taylor 1-8.
Burton 21, Holland 18
Burton 14 0 7 0 — 21
Holland 0 10 0 8 — 18
First Quarter
BURTON — Tyrone Gilmon 2 run (D’Mitry Schulte kick)
BURTON — Gilmon 5 run (Schulte kick)
Second Quarter
HOLLAND — Mason Chaney 20 FG
HOLLAND — Ryan Steglich 37 run (Jose Arzola kick)
Third Quarter
BURTON — Gilmon 45 run (Schulte kick)
Fourth Quarter
HOLLAND — Desi Cantu 1 run (Colton Cagill pass from Cantu)
BUR HOL
First downs 9 13
Total yards 223 246
Rushes-yards 36-216 32-171
Passing yards 7 75
Comp-att-int 3-8-0 5-20-1
Punts-avg. 7-38 5-34.4
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 9-90 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — BURTON: Chad Schubert 13-115; Gilmon 7-80; Delvin Gantt 3-21. HOLLAND: Steglich 11-126
PASSING — BURTON: Vicente Veliz 3-7-7-0. HOLLAND: Cantu 5-20-75-1
RECEIVING — BURTON: Gantt 1-10. HOLLAND: Christian Michalek 2-35
Rockdale 38, Teague 29
Rockdale 14 3 0 21 — 39
Teague 0 7 14 8 — 29
First Quarter
ROCKDALE — Blaydn Barcak 13 run (Daniel Romero kick)
ROCKDALE — Robert Owens 64 pass from Barcak (Romero kick)
Second Quarter
ROCKDALE — Romero 25 FG
TEAGUE — Shamar Davis 1 run (Henry Cardona kick)
Third Quarter
TEAGUE — Jehmel Rice 34 pass from Zak Leija (Cardona kick)
TEAGUE — Davis 28 run (Cardona kick)
Fourth Quarter
ROCKDALE — Kemar Spencer 1 run (Romero kick)
TEAGUE — Rice 27 pass from Leija (Cardona kick)
ROCKDALE —Spencer 5 run (Romero kick)
ROC TEG
First downs 30 14
Total yards 476 359
Rushes-yards 42-256 28-137
Passing yards 220 222
Comp-att-int 16-20-1 11-19-1
Punts-avg. 2-7 3-29.3
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 6-45 9-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — ROCKDALE: Barcak 20-120; Spencer 18-112. TEAGUE: Davis 7-59; Rice 9-32
PASSING — ROCKDALE: Barcak 16-20-220-1. TEAGUE: Leija 8-16-151-1
RECEIVING — ROCKDALE: Owens 11-193; Riley Spears 4-32. TEAGUE: Rice 9-152; Korey Siler 1-59