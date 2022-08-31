On this episode of the Brazos Sports PrepsCast, the crew breaks down Week 1 action in the Brazos Valley and looks ahead to big Week 2 matchups. Plus, Dave Campbell, voice of the Bryan Vikings, joins to discuss the Bryan football team.
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Upsets, big matchups, and the Bryan Vikings with Dave Campbell
