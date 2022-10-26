A&M Consolidated and College Station renew their rivalry this week after a four-year hiatus. On this week's episode, former players from each school and current players on each team breakdown the matchup. Plus, the team previews other key games, including Bryan-Hutto and Franklin-Lorena.
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: The return of A&M Consolidated-College Station
