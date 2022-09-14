 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Rudder coach Eric Ezar discusses the Rangers’ nondistrict action

On this episode of the Brazos Sports PrepsCast, Rudder coach Eric Ezar comes in-studio to discuss the Rangers' progress in nondistrict action as they gear up for their final nondistrict game against Killeen Chaparral. Plus, the team breaks down last week's action in B-CS and looks at three games to watch this Friday across the Brazos Valley.

