On this episode of the Brazos Sports PrepsCast, Rudder coach Eric Ezar comes in-studio to discuss the Rangers' progress in nondistrict action as they gear up for their final nondistrict game against Killeen Chaparral. Plus, the team breaks down last week's action in B-CS and looks at three games to watch this Friday across the Brazos Valley.
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Rudder coach Eric Ezar discusses the Rangers' nondistrict action
