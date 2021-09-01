Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Previewing Week 2 matchups, looking back at Week 1 storylines

Here's the latest Brazos Sports PrepsCast discussing the biggest storylines from Week 1 of the high school football season in the Brazos Valley.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
One of A&M Consolidated’s biggest questions entering the 2021 season surrounded the quarterback position.
Bryan High football coach Ross Rogers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team’s season opener Friday night against Lucas Lovej…
LORENA — When the Franklin Lions need a game-changing play, they know whose number to dial up.
If Boone Patterson has the kind of success at Caldwell that he had at Snook, Burleson County officials might consider putting up billboards on…
WHARTON — Buoyed by solid showings from running backs Jamal Thomas and Ja’Marion Frear, the Navasota Rattlers cruised to a 49-0 season-opening…
Lexington senior standout Jarred Kerr is sidelined with an undisclosed injury, head coach Kirk Muhl confirmed on Monday. The injury was first …
Centerville’s Paxton Hancock broke left on a 53 lead play at Bremond last September but didn’t see the cornerback coming.
Navasota’s run to the Class 4A Division II regional quarterfinals last season is providing much comfort to the Rattlers in 2021.
