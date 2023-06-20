On this episode of the Brazos Sports PrepsCast, The Eagle's Jake Weese and Alex Miller preview this weekend's state 7-on-7 tournament and discuss storylines and games to watch for each participating Brazos Valley school.
top story editor's pick
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Previewing the Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan wide receiver Tyson Turner is headed to Texas Tech.
The College Station school district kept things simple and went with the best candidate when it hired Brandon Schmidt away from Prosper in Jan…
The annual state 7-on-7 tournament will take place this Thursday through Saturday at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station, an…
College Station senior quarterback Arrington Maiden announced his commitment to Memphis via Twitter on Sunday night.
Compared to a season ago, this year’s spring football practice for the College Station Cougars was a piece of cake.