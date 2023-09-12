On this episode, the crew discusses the end of non-district play for the B-CS schools. Plus, KBTX's Morgan Weaver joins to talk Franklin as the Lions put their 35-game winning streak on the line against Jasper.
top story editor's pick
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Non-district play closes, KBTX's Morgan Weaver talks Franklin
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
BREMOND – Bremond’s Koben Zan and Tank Scott combined for 437 yards and accounted for eight touchdowns in leading the Tigers to a to a 61-28 v…
DIBOLL – Two-time defending state champ Franklin, which typically relies on its high-powered offense, leaned on defense and special teams for …
TEMPLE – After almost three decades of coaching, College Station football coach Stoney Pryor figures Temple is the team he’s faced the most be…
Whatever comes Keshun Thomas’ way on the football field, he’ll take it on and run with it.