On this episode of the Brazos Sports PrepsCast, the team hands out midseason superlatives for best team and player, most surprising team and player, and games to look forward to the remainder of the regular season. Plus, the team breaks down Week 8 action.
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Midseason superlatives for the Brazos Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 7 Brazos Valley football honor roll.
A&M Consolidated handled Pflugerville Hendrickson with ease as the Tigers rolled to a 41-0 win on Homecoming in District 11-5A Division I …
Kevin Holmes may not have known how special he could be, but his teammates sure did.
Brock Slaydon is leaving behind an impressive legacy at A&M Consolidated, and to get just a glimpse of it, all you have to do is look on t…
It’s all come full circle for Beau Kortan.
It was business as usual for the College Station defense Friday night as the fourth-ranked Cougars shut out the Cedar Park Timberwolves 17-0 i…
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
Brenham head coach Danny Youngs said a few weeks ago that District 10-5A Division II was going to be a wild and fun ride. While district play …
BRAZOS VALLEY SCORES