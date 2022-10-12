 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Midseason superlatives for the Brazos Valley

  • 0

On this episode of the Brazos Sports PrepsCast, the team hands out midseason superlatives for best team and player, most surprising team and player, and games to look forward to the remainder of the regular season. Plus, the team breaks down Week 8 action.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert