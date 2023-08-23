On this episode of the Brazos Sports PrepsCast, KBTX's Nicole Griffith and KAGS' Ben Peck, along with Bally Sports Southwest's Erin Hartigan, join to preview the 2023 Brazos Valley high school football season with teams, players and games to watch.
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Media roundtable previews 2023 Brazos Valley HSFB season
