A number of Bryan-College Station and Brazos Valley schools have been non-district games that will test them this week. The Eagle crew breaks down all the action.
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
TAYLOR – The Taylor Ducks scored four second-half touchdowns to break open a close game and beat rival Rockdale 39-6 in the Highway 79 rivalry.
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 2 Brazos Valley football honor roll.
In looking for a college program, there was something that differentiated Utah Tech from any other school that recruited A&M Consolidated …
Friday’s game against Huntsville was the first real opportunity for the Bryan Vikings football team to use its new videoboard at Merrill Green…