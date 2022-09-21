 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Gearing up for the 'real season' with A&M Consolidated coach Lee Fedora

District action begins this week in the Brazos Valley. A&M Consolidated coach Lee Fedora joins the show to discuss where the Tigers are at as they start their District 11-5A-I slate. Plus, breaking down some of the biggest games in the Brazos Valley this week.

Navasota 42, Huffman Hargrave 14

HUFFMAN — Navasota used its potent ground game to put Huffman Hargrave in an early hole the Falcons couldn’t escape as the Rattlers won 42-14 …

Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher

