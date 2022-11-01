 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Decisive district title games, fight for playoff seeding

  • 0

This is the final week of the regular season. Six Brazos Valley teams are playing for district championships. A few others are playing for a postseason bid. What are the scenarios? What are the keys to victory? We explain on this week's episode.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady breaks silence on Gisele Bundchen divorce

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert