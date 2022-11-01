This is the final week of the regular season. Six Brazos Valley teams are playing for district championships. A few others are playing for a postseason bid. What are the scenarios? What are the keys to victory? We explain on this week's episode.
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Decisive district title games, fight for playoff seeding
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
A new chapter of A&M Consolidated and College Station’s football series started Friday night after a five-year hiatus on the gridiron, but…
The current players might not have played in it before, but they know what’s at stake.
The game burst open when Bryan wide receiver Terrence Lewis felt the ball slip loose of his arms after catching a short pass in the flat. Hutt…
FRANKLIN — It’s never easy to follow up a teammate’s 308-yard, six touchdown performance, but Franklin sophomore running back Jayden Jackson d…
A&M Consolidated and College Station renew their rivalry this week after a four-year hiatus. On this week's episode, former players from e…
Once again, College Station found a way Friday night.
It’s going to be a cat fight in the trenches Friday night between the Cougars and Tigers.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…