Brazos Sports PrepsCast: DCTF's Matt Stepp previews state semis; A&M Consolidated's Lee Fedora resigns

There's two weeks left in the Texas HS football season and three Brazos Valley teams remain. DCTF's Matt Stepp joins the show to preview the action between College Station-CC Vets Memorial, Franklin-Edna and Burton-Mart. Franklin NT Andrew Elmore discusses his switch to defense. Plus, Robert Cessna joins to discuss the resignation of A&M Consolidated HFC Lee Fedora.

