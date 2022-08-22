Texas high school football is back! The Brazos Sports PrepsCast crew kicks off this season with a conversation with Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Matt Stepp on the Brazos Valley's outlook this fall.
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: DCTF's Matt Stepp joins to preview the upcoming Brazos Valley football season
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brazos Valley high school football teams had their final tune-ups last week for opening the season as Bryan, A&M Consolidated, Rudder and …
There was a lot that Ricky Tullos was proud of in Bryan’s scrimmage last week against A&M Consolidated.
Bryan senior offensive lineman Chris Maxey announced his commitment to Colorado State on Tuesday via Twitter.
A&M Consolidated and Rudder accomplished plenty at Friday night’s football scrimmage.
College Station first-year head coach Stoney Pryor sat down with The Eagle at high school football media day to preview the Cougars' upcoming …
It was a full circle moment for Harrison Robinson.
The A&M Consolidated football team helped kick off the season with a fundraiser dinner Saturday night put on by the Tiger Club, which supp…
A&M Consolidated coach Lee Fedora sat down with The Eagle at high school football media day to preview the Tigers' upcoming 2022 season.
Bryan first-year head coach Ricky Tullos sat down with The Eagle at high school football media day to preview the Vikings' upcoming 2022 season.
Brazos Christian coach Correy Washington sat down with The Eagle at high school football media day to preview the Eagles' 2022 season.