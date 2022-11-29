Three Brazos Valley football teams remain in the playoffs. College Station and Franklin have tough region final matchups. And it's time to start talking about Burton's defense. We break down all the action here.
Just In
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: College Station, Franklin have tough matchups; It's time to talk about Burton's defense
Related to this story
Most Popular
THE WOODLANDS — A short lightning delay didn’t deter the Franklin football team from picking up a big win over Hitchcock in the Class 3A Divis…
WACO — After two of his bruising, hard-running touchdowns, Tony Hamilton took a bow. The celebrations were his way of celebrating the College …
The Franklin football team is known for its a strong backfield that propelled the Lions to a state title game appearance in 2020 and a state c…
College Station wide receiver Brooks DeWitt called it a wake up call.
JACKSONVILLE — The ninth-ranked Centerville football team went into its rematch against top-ranked Timpson knowing it was better than a year a…
Everyone in Madisonville’s buzzing about the Mustangs, who for the first time since 2017 spent Thanksgiving week practicing for a playoff game.
Class 6A Division I
While the Burton football team has made noise across the state this season for its offense, it was the Panthers’ defense that proved to be the…
Senior Ryan Burtin and his Brazos Christian football teammates are walking into uncharted territory this Friday.
Practicing on Thanksgiving is about as good as it gets for high school football teams in Texas.