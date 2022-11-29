 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: College Station, Franklin have tough matchups; It's time to talk about Burton's defense

Three Brazos Valley football teams remain in the playoffs. College Station and Franklin have tough region final matchups. And it's time to start talking about Burton's defense. We break down all the action here.

