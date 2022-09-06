 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: College Station battles Temple; Allen Academy-St. Joseph gear up for rivalry game

Scott Clendenin joins the show to discuss the College Station Cougars ahead of their big game against Temple. Plus, the crew takes a look at action around the Brazos Valley and breaks down three big games of the week, including Allen Academy and St. Joseph's rivalry matchup.

