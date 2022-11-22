 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Big playoff matchups loom in the Brazos Valley

Eight Brazos Valley teams remain in the postseason and big matchups are on the horizon. We break down all the action of this week's slate of games. Plus, a review on Buc-ee's cinnamon sugar beaver nuggets and a word from Franklin's Bryson Washington and Jayden Jackson on the Lions' run game.

