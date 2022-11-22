Eight Brazos Valley teams remain in the postseason and big matchups are on the horizon. We break down all the action of this week's slate of games. Plus, a review on Buc-ee's cinnamon sugar beaver nuggets and a word from Franklin's Bryson Washington and Jayden Jackson on the Lions' run game.
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Big playoff matchups loom in the Brazos Valley
