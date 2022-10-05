 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Allen Academy coach Adrian Adams talks all things Ram football

On this episode of the Brazos Sports PrepsCast, Allen Academy coach Adrian Adams joins the show to discuss where the Rams are at halfway through the season. Plus, the team breaks down Week 7 action in B-CS and around the Brazos Valley.

Franklin 63, Rockdale 42

ROCKDALE — The top-ranked Franklin Lions combined for 577 rushing yards to pave the way for a 63-42 victory over the Rockdale Tigers in Distri…

