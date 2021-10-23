Brazos Christian's fourth-quarter rally falls short against Cypress Christian

A wild fourth quarter saw Cypress Christian and Brazos Christian combine for 400 total yards and 42 total points, but senior running back Cody Andrus’ three touchdowns in the final quarter secured the 41-36 victory for the visiting Warriors on Friday at Eagle Stadium.

Brazos Christian (5-2, 1-1) trailed 21-14 at the end of the third quarter in the TAPPS Division III District 4 matchup, but the Eagles threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns in the fourth quarter as they tried to chase down the Warriors (6-2, 3-).

The Eagles’ senior quarterback Levi Hancock threw for a season-high 409 yards and five touchdowns, completing 18 of 38 passes. Hancock also had one catch for 11 yards on a fake punt thrown by senior Harris Powers, and he ran seven times for 9 yards.

Brazos Christian junior Ryan Burtin caught nine passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 72-yard TD catch in the second quarter, tying the game at 7, and a 65-yard TD catch in the third quarter. He also had four rushes for 25 yards.