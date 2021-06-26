Brazos Christian wins TAPPS state 7-on-7 football title

FORT WORTH — Brazos Christian scored a last-minute touchdown to clinch the TAPPS 7-on-7 state championship in the Texas Bowl bracket with a 38-32 victory over Arlington Grace Prep on Saturday at All Saints Episcopal.

The Eagles beat Covenant Classical 42-6 and Azle Christian 40-21 to advance to the title game. Brazos Christian earned the No. 1 seed in the bracket after going 2-0-1 in pool play Friday with wins over Tyler All Saints 22-0 and Forth Worth Calvary 52-13 and a 19-19 tie with Grace Prep.