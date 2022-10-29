 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos Christian to host Alpha Omega on Saturday morning

Brazos Christian will host Huntsville Alpha Omega at 11 a.m. Saturday at Eagle Stadium. The TAPPS District 3 Division IV game was originally schedule for Friday night in Huntsville but was moved to Saturday in Bryan due to poor weather conditions.

