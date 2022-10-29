Brazos Christian will host Huntsville Alpha Omega at 11 a.m. Saturday at Eagle Stadium. The TAPPS District 3 Division IV game was originally schedule for Friday night in Huntsville but was moved to Saturday in Bryan due to poor weather conditions.
Brazos Christian to host Alpha Omega on Saturday morning
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
