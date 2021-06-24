 Skip to main content
Brazos Christian’s Levi Hancock commits to Texas A&M
Brazos Christian's Levi Hancock commits to Texas A&M

Brazos Christian senior Levi Hancock announced his commitment to Texas A&M as a preferred walk-on long-snapper Thursday.

Hancock (6-2, 230) is the No. 1 ranked long-snapper in the nation, according to the Kohl’s Kicking Camps. Hancock recently competed at the Kohl’s Texas Showcase and finished with the country’s highest overall charting score and an average snap time of .68 seconds.

Hancock plays quarterback and defensive end for the Eagles.

Last season, Hancock was named the TAPPS District 4 MVP and threw for 2,132 yards with 27 touchdowns. He also rushed for 523 yards and 12 TDs, while adding 34 tackles (10 for loss), 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery to earn all-state honors.

