Brazos Christian hires Correy Washington as football coach

Brazos Christian has hired Correy Washington as its head football coach and assistant athletic director, the school announced Monday.

Washington comes from Brentwood Christian School in Austin and replaces Ben Hoffmeier, who accepted an assistant coaching role at Bastrop High School earlier this month.

“My wife and I are excited to join the community at Brazos Christian and the Brazos Valley," Washington said in a release. "We are looking forward to getting to know the players and families. I know that the Lord had his hands on us throughout this process. I’m looking forward to building on the program’s success.”

Washington was at Brentwood Christian since 2015 and served as the school's head coach for the last two seasons, going 10-9, which included two playoff appearances. Washington also was the boys track and field coach as Brentwood Christian won this year's TAPPS 5A state championship.

“We are thrilled that Coach Washington has agreed to come to Brazos Christian School and the Brazos Valley. He brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge," said Brian Thrift, Brazos Christian's athletic director in a statement. "More importantly, Correy has a heart for developing young men into faithful followers of Christ. Coach Washington will have an immediate impact on our athletic department with his experience and expertise. Correy aligns well with our mission and core values as we seek to provide the best possible experience to our student-athletes.”

Brazos Christian went 8-3 last season, advancing to the TAPPS Division IV regional playoffs before the Eagles narrowly fell to Shiner St. Paul, 22-20.