Brazos Christian has high aspirations under new coach Correy Washington

Never mind the fact that Brazos Christian lost a number of key starters from 2021’s 8-3 squad. The Eagles say they have championship aspirations on their minds.

“Our theme is believe, and we believe that we can win the state championship,” said Ryan Burtin, a senior wide receiver and safety. “We’ve got a lot of young guys coming back, but I believe we’re capable of winning the state championship with those guys.”

The Eagles are now coached by Correy Washington, who was hired in May from Brentwood Christian in Austin. He replaces Ben Hoffmeier, who left for an assistant job at Bastrop after four seasons with the Eagles. Washington said he had faced Brazos Christian before and knew about the program.

“It’s been a blessing for us as a family, and I’ve enjoyed the kids, and I’ve enjoyed the community as well,” Washington said. “They’ve embraced us, and it really feels like home for us, so we’re excited.”

With a new coach comes some new schemes — on offense in particular. Whereas the Eagles were a pass-heavy team under Hoffmeier, Washington said his offense is more balanced and leans a little more run heavy.

“Defense we’ll be 4-3 multiple, so we’ll keep the 4-3 look, but we’ll also do a lot of other things out of it,” Washington said. “Offensively, we’re like a power spread team. We will run the ball a little bit more than what fans are probably used to.”

Burtin leads the Eagles as a two-way standout. As a junior last season, Burtin had 44 catches for 840 yards and 10 touchdowns and added 176 rushing yards and three more scores. He earned first-team all-state and all-district honors.

“Ryan, he’s going to play multiple positions on offense,” sophomore quarterback Jackson Caffey said. “We can put him anywhere. He’s a threat.”

Aside from Burtin, Caffey said he has multiple targets to throw to on offense. Junior Chance Locker doubles as a receiver and defensive back. Locker was a second team all-state defensive back in 2021 after he had five interceptions, four pass breakups and 35 tackles.

Up front, the Eagles return Greg Young and Parker Spears. Young plays left tackle and linebacker and said Spears is a playmaker at defensive end. Ben Tillery will be key at offensive guard and defensive tackle.

“We’ve got some more really good leaders on our team,” Young said. “I think the class above us taught us how to be really good leaders, and they taught the younger guys to grow up and grow into their position as well.”

Brazos Christian is picked to win TAPPS District 3-IV by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. The Eagles’ season opener is against Cypress Christian, the defending TAPPS Division III champion. Washington said his goal is to play on Thanksgiving and knows the Eagles will likely have to face Shiner St. Paul to have a long playoff run. Shiner St. Paul beat Brazos Christian in the regional playoffs last season en route to winning the Division IV title.

“That’s going to be a big test for us,” Washington said of facing Cypress Christian. “We’re looking forward to it. I think the kids are excited, so that’ll let us know where we stand. We play other teams that are in a higher division than us as well, so I think our nondistrict schedule is going to prepare us for Shiner [St. Paul] .... that’s our goal. We know we are going to face them at some point, and we just want to be ready for that.”

Washington said the team’s character can carry the Eagles far this fall.

“They’re humble, servant-like leaders,” Washington said. “That’s more important to me than Xs and Os. The kids I know will come together and be able to overcome any type of adversity that we face. It’s bigger than ball. It’s bigger than Xs and Os. That’s the kids and our character, and I think that’s going to go a long way.”