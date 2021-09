The Brazos Christian football team has replaced its Week 3 opponent, the school announced Tuesday.

Brazos Christian will now play Bay Area Christian on Friday at 7 p.m. The Eagles were originally scheduled to face Corpus Christi John Paul II at home, but John Paul II had to pull out of the game.

Brazos Christian opened the season with a 35-24 win over Hallettsville Sacred Heart, but had to cancel its game against San Antonio Holy Cross last week due to COVID-19 concerns.