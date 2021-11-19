Brazos Christian football team loses to Shiner St. Paul in regionals

GIDDINGS — Brazos Christian cut Shiner St. Paul’s lead to two points on Levi Hancock’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Tillery early in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles couldn’t close the gap in a 22-20 loss to the Cardinals on Friday in the TAPPS Division IV regional playoffs at Buffalo Stadium.

St. Paul (9-1) advances to the semifinal round as the Cardinals stay in the hunt for a fourth straight state championship.

Brazos Christian ends its season at 8-3 but not after a hard-fought attempt at rallying Friday.

Hancock, a senior, completed 14 of 30 passes with two touchdowns and no turnovers. He also ran for 67 yards on 13 carries. Tillery, also a senior, finished with six catches for 114 yards. Junior wideout Ryan Burtin added five catches for 68 yards and two carries for 17 yards, while freshman Jackson Caffey caught a 40-yard TD pass down the middle of the field on a third-quarter fourth down to keep the Eagles in the game.

St. Paul senior running back Zak Johnson handled the majority of the work for the Cardinals, rushing for 141 yards and two TDs on 38 carries. He also had two two-point conversion runs. Senior running back Noah Boedeker had 10 carries for 58 yards and two catches for 37 yards and a score.