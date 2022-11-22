Brazos Christian football team looking forward to state semifinal matchup with Lubbock Christian

Senior Ryan Burtin and his Brazos Christian football teammates are walking into uncharted territory this Friday.

The Eagles have made it to the TAPPS Division IV state semifinals for the first time in Burtin’s four years and will face will face Lubbock Christian at 3 p.m. Friday in Bangs.

The scope of it all has taken some time to sink in for Brazos Christian.

“Something that Coach Washington was telling us today that was kind of impactful to hear, he said there are only three other teams that are still practicing during Thanksgiving break,” Burtin said. “I was like wow, okay, so we’re close. We’re one game away from making it to the championship.”

The experience isn’t new for just the players, but it’s also somewhat new for their first-year head coach Correy Washington, who said practicing during Thanksgiving week was one his goals for the Eagles when the season began.

“I’m just thankful that our kids get to experience it and our community gets to experience it,” Washington said. “This is the second time in my career that I’ve been able to do this, but the first time as a head coach, so I’m so excited.”

Brazos Christian reached the semifinals by beating Waco Reicher 27-2 in the opening round two weeks ago then following it with a 45-30 win over Hallettsville Sacred Heart in Elgin last Friday.

Washington said that around 30 students took a bus to the game last week, and Burtin said it’s been great having everyone including parents, teachers and classmates cheering them on during the playoffs. Brazos Christian has even made some new fans along the way.

“The cheer team and some of the moms decorated our cars, and they would write like playoff bound and our numbers and stuff on the side of it,” Burtin said. “So I actually went to Walmart the other day, and I got out of the car and someone was like are y’all still in the playoffs? I was like yes sir. I told him about it and that was really cool to hear his support. He was like best of luck to y’all the rest of the season.”

To keep it going, the Eagles will have to pass a stiff test Friday. Lubbock Christian had a bye week to start the playoffs then shut out Central Texas Christian 52-0.

“They’re a solid program,” Washington said. “They’ve been really successful, have a strong defense and a pretty good quarterback. They like to run the ball a lot, so they’re sound in what they do. They’re respectable for sure, and they have a reputation of being really good.”

Brazos Christian will look to counter with its offensive trio of standouts. Washington says that sophomore quarterback Jackson Caffey, Burtin at wide receiver and senior running back Tyler Prince have been crucial to Brazos Christian’s playoff success.

Last week against Sacred Heart, Burtin ran for 128 yards and two scores on 18 carries. He also caught three passes for 93 yards and a touchdown. Caffey completed 7 of 9 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Prince ran for 122 yards on 19 attempts.

Burtin along with the rest of his teammates know it’s going to be a tough matchup against a good Lubbock Christian team this week, but he feels confident in his teammates heading into Friday.

“We’ve definitely seen they’re beatable,” Burtin said. “We’ve seen that if we get after them, get after them early and get after them the whole game, then they’re not going to want to be there, and we’re going to take over. I know they’re a great team and they’re solid all around, but I think we’re the best in the state, and I’m confident in our guys and our ability to win this game.”