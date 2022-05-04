Brazos Christian football coach Ben Hoffmeier leaving for Bastrop

Hoffmeier has been Brazos Christian’s head football coach since April 2018. In four seasons with the Eagles, Hoffmeier was 23-18 with four playoff appearances. His best season came in 2021 at 8-3.

"It's a bittersweet day," Hoffmeier wrote in a Twitter post. "For the last four years we have loved the BCS community, and the love and support has been incredible. We are eternally grateful. We feel God has called us to a new opportunity. While we were not looking to move, God showed us a new path. With great excitement we are choosing to follow God's call."