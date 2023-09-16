Turnovers spoiled Brazos Christian’s Homecoming as the Central Texas Christian Lions walked away with a 46-28 victory over the Eagles at Eagle Field on Friday night.

Brazos Christian (2-2) had won two straight and was coming off a 50-0 over The Village, but the Eagles couldn’t overcome five turnovers. Most of them came at inopportune times, while Central Texas (2-2) had only one turnover.

Brazos Christian coach Correy Washington said those mistakes were costly.

“If we can execute a lot better moving into next week, we’ll be fine,” Washington said. “I’m proud of our kids. I thought they fought hard, but execution is key. We just have to pay more attention to detail on the small things.”

Ironically, the Eagles had a good start thanks to a turnover. Central Texas opened the game with a six-play drive, but the Eagles forced and recovered a fumble. But a holding call and a bad exchange on a jet sweep gave the ball back to the Lions. Central Texas turned it into points on Tabor Tyson’s 29-yard touchdown run.

Running backs Ty Urban and Truett Goodyk helped Brazos Christian get a first down, but but Central Texas came up with a sack and an interception off a tipped pass. Tyson scored on the first play after the turnover to make it 14-0 with 4 minutes, 47 seconds left in the first quarter.

A blocked punt by Brazos Christian’s Parker Spears gave the Eagles life and quarterback Jackson Caffey’s 4-yard run cut the Central Texas lead to 14-7. The Eagles built on that as Caffey and Goodyk hooked up on a 68-yard touchdown play to tie the game at 14.

Central Texas grabbed a 20-14 halftime lead on a touchdown screen pass to Tyson.

Brazos Christian started the second half strong as Goodyk had a 55-yard reception, but the Lions came up with an interception in the back of the end zone.

Brazos Christian’s troubles continued as a bad snap led to a fumble that Central Texas turned into a 40-yard touchdown play and a 26-14 lead.

Goodyk started the next Eagle drive with a 47-yard run, but mistakes led to Brazos Christian turning the ball over on downs.

Tyson added another touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to make it 32-14. Brazos Christian’s Chance Locker had a 71-yard touchdown reception to make it 32-21, but Tyson answered with his fifth touchdown to make it 38-21. The Eagles’ last score was a 50-yard touchdown pass by Cooper Murr to Isaiah Perkins with 3:46 left.

Tyson wrapped up the victory with a short touchdown run after a 50-yard run and came up with an interception on Brazos Christian’s last possession.