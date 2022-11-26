Brazos Christian, Brenham, Cameron football teams fall in playoffs

The Brazos Christian, Brenham and Cameron football teams saw their seasons end Friday.

The Brazos Christian Eagles ran into a buzzsaw in the Lubbock Christian Eagles, who rolled to a 65-0 victory in the TAPPS Division IV state semifinals Friday afternoon in Bangs.

Brazos Christian ends at 6-6, while Lubbock Christian (11-1) advances to the state championship in Waco next week.

Port Neches-Groves’ Isaiah Nguyen scored a trio of rushing touchdowns in helping the Indians jump to a 35-7 lead over Brenham and held on for a 38-28 victory in Class 5A Division II play at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Reid Robinson, Ian Stelter and Rylan Wooten scored touchdowns for the Cubs.

Brenham ends at 8-5, while PN-G advances at 11-2.

The Columbus Cardinals, ranked third in Class 3A-I, rolled to a 48-14 victory over Cameron in regional action in Bastrop to set up a showdown with top-ranked Franklin.

Columbus’ Ty’Vone Whitehead returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown that was called back for a penalty, but it was a glimpse of what was ahead as Columbus (12-1) had too much firepower on the slick turf for Cameron to overcome.

“They’ve got great team speed, and in normal conditions we have great team speed,” Cameron Yoe coach Rick Rhoades said. “We just didn’t show it tonight.”

JJ Hurd ran for 212 yards and two touchdowns, and Whitehead added 135 yards and two scores for Columbus. Quarterback Adam Schobel threw for 88 yards and three scores — all of which went to fellow Schobels, two to John and one to Tommy.

Cameron’s Braylan Drake threw for 214 yards but was picked off three times. He also ran for a team-high 45 yards and caught a pass for 15 yards.