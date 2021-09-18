Brazos Christian 55, Central Texas Christian 21

Brazos Christian senior Levi Hancock completed 16 of 21 passes for 357 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 81 yards and two more scores to lead the Eagles past Central Texas Christian 55-21 on Friday in TAPPS nondistrict play.

Hancock’s 9-yard TD pass to Johnny Luevano gave the Eagles a 21-7 lead late in the first quarter, and they added 20 unanswered points in the second quarter to put away the game. Senior Hayden Tillery’s 38-yard TD catch with 1:01 left before halftime put St. Joseph up 41-7.

Tillery led Brazos Christian (2-1) in receiving with four catches for 100 yards and two TDs. Jackson Caffey had two catches for 61 yards and a TD, while Luevano caught two passes for 15 yards and another score. Harris Powers added a 68-yard TD catch, and Ryan Burtin caught four passes for 52 yards as the Eagles showed off their depth in the passing game.

Senior Davis Carroll and Powers each had a team-high 11 tackles on defense, while Luevano had nine. Powers also had three tackles for loss, and Luevano had one. Stryker Gay had an interception and a fumble recovery, and Chance Locker had an interception.