Brazos Christian 54, Lutheran North 14

Senior Levi Hancock had another big game for Brazos Christian, throwing for 258 yards and six touchdowns and running for 117 yards and another score as the Eagles flew past Houston Lutheran North 54-14 on Friday.

Hancock threw a 32-yard TD pass to Ryan Burtin, scored a second TD on a 45-yard run then threw a 31-yard TD pass to Burtin for a 21-0 first-quarter lead. Brazos Christian (3-1) cruised from there as Hancock threw three more TD passes in the second quarter to build a 40-7 lead.

Burtin finished with three catches for 99 yards and three TDs, while Hayden Tillery caught two passes for 89 yards and a TD. Hayden Tillery also caught a 52-yard TD pass, and Johnny Luevano caught an 18-yarder for the Eagles.

Senior Harris Powers had 15 tackles to lead Brazos Christian’s defense, including three for loss. Davis Carroll had 10 tackles, and Stryker Gay and Ben Tillery had nine each.