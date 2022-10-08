 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos Christian 51, Houston Lutheran North 17

HOUSTON — Brazos Christian’s Ryan Burtin and Tyler Prince each scored three touchdowns, and Isaiah Perkins had two interceptions to lead the Eagles to a 51-17 victory over Houston Lutheran North to open TAPPS Division IV District 3 play Friday.

Prince ran for 64 yards on five carries and scored on runs of 11, 11 and 42 yards.

Burtin scored on a pair of 5-yard runs and returned a kickoff 100 yards for a TD that put Brazos Christian ahead 20-3 early in the second quarter.

Brazos Christian’s Greg Young and Jake Shaddox each had three tackles and two pass breakups, and Brody Garner had two sacks, a quarterback pressure and a forced fumble.

The Eagles (2-4, 1-0) will host Tomball Rosehill Christian next Friday in district play, while the Lions will host Houston Northland Christian.

