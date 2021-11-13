Brazos Christian 49, Huntsville Alpha Omega

Brazos Christian opened the TAPPS Division IV playoffs with a 49-0 shutout of Huntsville Alpha Omega on Friday at Eagle Stadium.
Brazos Christian senior Levi Hancock threw for 219 yards and five touchdowns on an efficient 8-of-12 passing, and senior Beckett Goodyk ran for 137 yards and a TD on 11 carries.
Ryan Burtin scored twice in the first quarter to give the Eagles (8-2) a 14-0 lead. He caught a 31-yard TD pass from Hancock with 4:57 left in the quarter then less than two minutes later scored on a 45-yard run. Davis Carroll made both extra-point kicks and finished the night 7 of 7.
Hancock hit Hayden Tillery with a 35-yard TD pass with 4:02 left in the second quarter then found Chance Locker on a 10-yarder just 18 seconds before halftime to push Brazos Christian’s lead to 28-0.
Hancock connected with the same two receivers in the third quarter, hitting Tillery with a 44-yard TD pass early and Locker with a 14-yarder midway through the period. Goodyk finished the scoring with a 22-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.
Senior Stryker Gay led Brazos Christian’s defense with 13 tackles, including one for loss. Carroll had 11 tackles (one for loss), and junior Greg Young had nine. Senior Harris Powers had eight tackles, including seven solos and two for loss. The Eagles also had four interceptions with Locker, Burtin, Tillery and Carroll each snagging one.