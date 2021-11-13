Brazos Christian 49, Huntsville Alpha Omega

Brazos Christian opened the TAPPS Division IV playoffs with a 49-0 shutout of Huntsville Alpha Omega on Friday at Eagle Stadium.

Brazos Christian senior Levi Hancock threw for 219 yards and five touchdowns on an efficient 8-of-12 passing, and senior Beckett Goodyk ran for 137 yards and a TD on 11 carries.

Ryan Burtin scored twice in the first quarter to give the Eagles (8-2) a 14-0 lead. He caught a 31-yard TD pass from Hancock with 4:57 left in the quarter then less than two minutes later scored on a 45-yard run. Davis Carroll made both extra-point kicks and finished the night 7 of 7.

Hancock hit Hayden Tillery with a 35-yard TD pass with 4:02 left in the second quarter then found Chance Locker on a 10-yarder just 18 seconds before halftime to push Brazos Christian’s lead to 28-0.

Hancock connected with the same two receivers in the third quarter, hitting Tillery with a 44-yard TD pass early and Locker with a 14-yarder midway through the period. Goodyk finished the scoring with a 22-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.