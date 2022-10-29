Brazos Christian 49, Huntsville Alpha Omega 14

Brazos Christian’s Tyler Prince and Ryan Burtin each ran for two touchdowns, and Chance Locker caught seven passes for 103 yards and another score as the Eagles stormed past Huntsville Alpha Omega 49-14 on Saturday in TAPPS Division IV District 3 play.

Brazos Christian (4-4, 3-0) took the lead for good on Jackson Caffey’s 28-yard TD pass to Locker late in the first quarter, putting the Eagles ahead 14-7. Prince scored on a 6-yard run, and Burtin scored on a 1-yarder for a 27-7 halftime lead, and Brazos Christian maintained control in the second half.

Carson Brown helped lead Brazos Christian’s defense with eight tackles, four for a loss, one sack and a forced fumble. Greg Young and Isaiah Perkins each had seven tackles, and Ben Tillery and Locker had six each.

Burtin ran for 127 yards on 10 carries. Caffey had 107 yards on 12 carries, and Prince ran for 87 yards on 12 carries. Caffey also completed 15 of 23 passes for 177 yards and a TD, while Hudson Jacobus threw a 15-yard TD pass to Luke Braswell. Locker finished with seven catches for 103 yards.

Brazos Christian will host Houston Northland Christian next Friday, and Alpha Omega (3-4, 1-2) will host Tomball Rosehill Christian.