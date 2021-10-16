Brazos Christian 48, Tomball Rosehill 0

TOMBALL — Harris Powers, Levi Hancock and Ryan Burtin staked Brazos Christian to a commanding halftime lead, and the Eagles put away the game with a big third quarter, beating Tomball Rosehill Christian 48-0 on Friday in TAPPS Division III/IV District 4 play.

Powers scored on runs of 10 and 11 yards in the first quarter, then Hancock threw two touchdown passes to Burtin in the second quarter for a 27-0 halftime lead. Hancock threw a 5-yard TD pass in the third quarter with Jackson Caffey scoring on a 4-yard run, and Beckett Goodyk adding another TD run for a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Hancock completed 9 of 13 passes for 121 yards with no interceptions and ran for 117 yards on eight carries. Powers had 112 yards on eight carries. Burtin finished with six catches for 91 yards.

On defense, Stryker Gay had 14 tackles (four for loss) and an interception to lead Brazos Christian (5-1), while Davis Carroll had 13 tackles (one for loss). Greg Young had 10 tackles (one for loss), and Powers, Ben Tillery, Carson Browne and Parker Spears each recovered a fumble.

Brazos Christian will host Cypress Christian next Friday, while Tomball Rosehill will play at Houston Northland Christian.