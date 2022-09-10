Brazos Christian 45, The Village 0

Brazos Christian’s Ryan Burtin caught five passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns, and Tyler Prince ran for 141 yards and two more scores on just seven carries to power the Eagles past The Village 45-0 on Friday in nondistrict play.

Brazos Christian (1-1) opened the scoring on Jackson Caffey’s 75-yard touchdown pass to Burtin in the first quarter. Luke Oelze added a 33-yard field goal during the period, then Caffey threw TD passes to Burtin and Truett Goodyk in the second quarter for a 24-0 halftime lead, and the Eagles cruised from there.

Greg Young helped lead Brazos Christian’s defense with nine tackles, while Hayden Lutz had eight tackles, two quarterback hurries and a sack. Caffey also had two tackles, an interception and a pass breakup, and Jake Shaddox had four tackles, including one for a loss, to go with two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.

Brazos Christian will play at Central Texas Christian in Temple next week, and The Village will host Austin St. Andrews.