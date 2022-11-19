Brazos Christian 45, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 30

ELGIN — Brazos Christian’s Jackson Caffey ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to Brody Garner in a pivotal third quarter, and the Eagles held off Hallettsville Sacred Heart 45-30 on Friday in the TAPPS Division IV regional playoffs.

Leading 17-14 at halftime, Brazos Christian (6-5) began taking control in the third quarter when Caffey scored on a 10-yard run just over three minutes into the second half. Just over five minutes later, Caffey connected with Garner on a 31-yard TD pass for a 31-14 lead.

Tyler Prince added to it with a 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter for a 38-14 lead, and the Eagles cruised from there.

Brazos Christian’s Ryan Burtin ran for 128 yards and two TDs on 18 carries and caught three passes for 93 yards and another score. Prince ran for 122 yards on 19 carries. Caffey completed 7 of 9 passes for 153 yards and two TDs with one interception, and he ran for 48 yards on eight carries.

Greg Young helped lead the Eagle defense with eight tackles and a pass breakup, while Burtin had five tackles. Burtin also blocked a field goal. Prince had four tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Brazos Christian advances to face either Lubbock Christian or Central Texas Christian. Sacred Heart ends its season at 6-6.