Brazos Christian 28, Tomball Rosehill Christian 20

Ryan Burtin scored on a 3-yard run to put Brazos Christian ahead for good as the Eagles held on to beat Tomball Rosehill Christian 28-20 on Friday in TAPPS Division I District 3 action.

Burtin also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, caught four passes for 78 yards and broke up a pass on the last play of the game to help seal the win for Brazos Christian (3-4, 2-0).

Jackson Caffey also threw a 48-yard TD pass to Truett Goodyk for Brazos Christian, and Tyler Prince scored on a 5-yard run. Caffey ran for 67 yards on seven carries and completed 6 of 14 passes for 142 yards with two interceptions.

Defensively for Brazos Christian, Greg Young had 12 tackles and forced a fumble. Carson Browne had seven tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Hayden Lutz had six tackles with one sack, one tackle for a loss and one quarterback pressure.

Brazos Christian is off next week, while Rosehill Christian (1-5, 0-1) will play at Houston Northland Christian.

