Brazos Christian 27, Waco Reicher 2

Brazos Christian’s Jackson Caffey scored on runs of 50 and 47 yards to help fuel the Eagles’ 27-2 victory over Waco Reicher in the first round of the TAPPS Division IV playoffs Friday night.

Ryan Burtin also had a 23-yard TD run for the Eagles (5-5), while Caffey threw a 5-yard TD pass to Chance Locker to seal the victory with 33 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Caffey ran for 170 yards on 12 carries, and Burtin ran for 70 yards on 12 carries. Tyler Prince added 60 yards on 11 carries.

On defense, Greg Young had eight tackles, including three for a loss for Brazos Christian, while Jake Shaddox had five tackles, one for a loss, and an interception. Truett Goodyk also had seven tackles with one for a loss, and Brody Garner and Isaiah Perkins each recovered a fumble.

Brazos Christian will play either Hallettsville Sacred Heart or Bishop Gorman next week.

Waco Reicher ends its season at 1-10.