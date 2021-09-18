Bellville 67, Rockdale 7

BELLVILLE -- Bellville senior running back Richard Reese rushed for 128 yard on only seven carries with three touchdowns in leading the Brahmas to a 67-7 nondistrict victory over the Rockdale Tigers on Friday night.

Reese, who has pledge to Baylor, scored on runs of 14, 33 and 55 yards to give Class 4A Division II’s sixth-ranked team a 53-0 lead less than a minute into the second half. Sophomore running back Sam Hranicky added 78 yards rushing on four carries with touchdown runs of 26 and 41 yards.

Bellville (4-0) ran only 31 plays, but averaged 13 yards per carry and quarterback Jake Lishka completed four of six passes for 130 yards with a trio of touchdowns. Utah State pledge Robert Briggs had three catches for 99 yards with touchdowns of 26 and 65 yards. Bellville didn’t punt and had only one penalty, but the Brahmas did lose a fumble.

Rockdale (2-2) got an 11-yard touchdown run from Robert Owens who had nine carries for 60 yards.