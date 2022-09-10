Bellville 35, Navasota 0

NAVASOTA —The Navasota Rattlers suffered their first loss of the season to the visiting Bellville Brahmas, falling 35-0 on Friday in nondistrict play at Rattler Stadium.

Navasota running back Deontray Scott had 75 yards on 12 carries.

D.D. Murray led Bellville (3-0) with 125 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown and a fumble return for another score. Running back Sam Hranicky added a pair of TD runs as the Brahmas’ backfield combined for 256 rushing yards.

Navasota (2-1) will play at Huffman Hargrave next week, while Bellville will host Cameron.