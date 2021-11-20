Beckville 50, Hearne 31

PLANO — Beckville’s J’Koby Williams rushed for four touchdowns in the second half to rally the Bearcats to a 50-31 victory over Hearne in Class 2A Division I area playoff action Friday night.

Hearne (8-4) had an 18-15 lead, but Beckville’s Ryan Harris scored on a 4-yard run with 8 seconds left in the first half for a 22-18 lead.

Hearne, which also lost to Beckville last year in the area round, pulled within 36-31 on JeCory McGrew’s 9-yard TD run with 1:01 left in the third quarter. Williams, who had a 3-yard TD run to open the second half, ended the scoring with TD runs of 6 and 17 yards.

Beckville (12-0) took a 15-0 lead as Ryan Harris threw a 68-yard touchdown and had a 3-yard TD run.

Hearne had a 37-yard touchdown pass from Keyshawn Langham to Jabari Dunn and a 13-yard touchdown run by McGrew in the first half.