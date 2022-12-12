'Battle tested' Brock back in 3A-I title game

You wouldn’t know it by looking at where they are now but Brock’s start to the season felt like the movie 300.

Replacing 17 seniors with a few first-year varsity starters along with a challenging nondistrict slate reminded head coach Billy Mathis of the famous movie.

“It was kind of like taking them and throwing them to the wolves at first,” Mathis said. “I thought of it in my mind, I love that movie 300, when they show the very beginning showing the Spartans how they sent them out in the wilderness and they better survive or die, right? Of course, it’s not that dramatic but in a way it is.”

And after an 0-4 start, the Eagles (11-4) have come out on the other side battled-tested and better for it, the winners of 11 in a row. Now the Eagles are a victory from hoisting the Class 3A Division 1 state championship on Thursday in Arlington.

Standing in Brock’s way though are the undefeated Franklin Lions (15-0). The Lions won the state title in 3A-II last season and have roared their way to another title game, this time up a division.

The Lions and Eagles will play on Thursday at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.

“They’re as tough a team as I have ever had the opportunity to coach against,” Mathis said. “They’ve got two running backs that are Division 1 guys. And not only can they run the ball as hard as I’ve ever seen a kid run as fast as they run but they play defense too and they will knock your head off on defense. [Franklin] coach [Mark] Fannin does a great job with them.

“They’re not tricky. They’re not trying to get out there and do smoke and mirrors. They are who they are. They’re going to line up, they’re going to toss the ball back there to [Bryson] Washington and get the guys out in front and say stop us from going 3-4 yards a play. They’re very patient at what they do. Defensively, they’re very fast. They’re just a well-coached team and their kids play hard.”

The Eagles are led by senior quarterback Tyler Moody. His teammates know great things are going to happen when he has the football, Mathis said. Another team leader is senior center and defensive tackle Trace Roger, the team’s captain on both the offensive and defensive line.

Along with Moody and Roger, senior Zach Brewster is a "swiss army knife," Mathis said. Brewster plays fullback and linebacker and is the team’s defensive leader. Another leader for Brock is junior running back and safety Reid Watkins.

Mathis says that Watkins is one of the many juniors who have grown into leaders.

Like Franklin, the Eagles also are making back-to-back title game appearances. Last season, Brock was 15-0 before falling to Lorena 35-18 in the title game. While the loss stung for Mathis and the Eagles, the experience from it and the loss itself has been a motivating factor.

“Losing that game really drove us through the offseason and drove us through the summer to go back and keep battling, to keep fighting, to go run all the track practices, do all the weight lifting that you can do, so you have that opportunity to get back there,” Mathis said.

And while the start of the season was tough, Mathis credits his players for never giving up during a challenging nondistrict slate. The Eagles came up short against Pleasant Grove, Wichita Falls Hirschi, Wimberley and Gunter, but so did most teams. Those teams are a combined 50-6. Wimberley (15-0) is playing for the 4A-II title this week and Gunter is playing for the 3A-II title, while Hirschi and Pleasant Grove were 4A playoff teams.

“We learned where we were weak, so we could really work on those things and get our weaknesses fixed, Mathis said. “From there, we won 11 straight, so a little proof in the pudding of it’s not how you start but how you finish. It’s something that we as coaches preach all the time all across the state of Texas. You’ve got to go and be battled tested if you want to be one of the dudes at the end of the season.”

Mathis, who is in his second season after spending four years at Weatherford, said the players gave everything they had in nondistrict, sticking together.

Now, they have a chance to be the last team standing in Class 3A-I.